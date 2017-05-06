Ex-officer charged in slaying of teen

DALLAS -- A white Texas police officer was charged with murder in the shooting of a black teenager in regard to which the officer was fired, according to an arrest warrant issued Friday.

The warrant for Roy Oliver, a former officer in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs, was issued by the Dallas County sheriff's office over the April 29 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver turned himself in Friday night at the Parker County jail in Weatherford, about 95 miles west of Dallas, and his bail was set at $300,000.

In a statement released Friday evening announcing the warrant, the sheriff's office cited evidence that suggested Oliver "intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death."

Oliver fired a rifle at a car full of teenagers leaving a party, fatally shooting Edwards. The teen's death led to protests calling for Oliver to be fired and charged.

Edwards and his two brothers and two other teenagers were driving away from an unruly house party in Balch Springs late Saturday when Oliver opened fire on their vehicle with a rifle. The bullets shattered the front passenger-side window and struck Edwards. Oliver's firing Tuesday was for violating department policies in the shooting.

