Arkansas couple arrested in fatal stabbing

A man and his girlfriend were arrested Friday in the Little Rock stabbing death of a remodeling worker.

Gerald Ashby, 26, and Kowana Hudson, 37, both of Little Rock, were each being held on a charge of first-degree murder.

The Little Rock Police Department was called to an assault in progress around 7 p.m. Thursday at 5105 W. 29th St., according to a report.

Police said the victim, identified as a 50-year-old man, and Ashby, who lived next door, became involved in an argument as the victim was doing remodeling work at the listed address.

After the victim was pushed to the ground, Ashby attacked him with a knife, authorities said. Ashby's girlfriend, Hudson, also joined in and stabbed the victim, police said.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center by ambulance, where he died about an hour later from his injuries, according to an arrest report.

His name was withheld pending the notification of his next of kin, police said.

Ashby and Hudson fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala, police said. They were arrested after officers located their vehicle and conducted a traffic stop around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Both remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning, and bail had not been set, records showed.

The killing is the 21st this year in Arkansas' capital city. At this point in 2016, 10 homicides had been recorded in Little Rock.

Metro on 05/06/2017