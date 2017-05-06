Man found slain in Arkansas ditch

Police have arrested a man on a first-degree murder charge after a victim was found shot multiple times in a ditch outside Pine Bluff early Wednesday, officials said.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were sent to 8907 Via Lane, just outside the Pine Bluff city limits, at 12:19 a.m., according to a news release. They found a man identified as Steve Ault, 37, lying in a nearby ditch.

Ault had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they found Jeremy Mickens, 33, in the front yard of a neighboring residence where his girlfriend lives. He was taken into custody while officials investigated at the scene and interviewed witnesses, the release said.

After an initial investigation, Mickens was booked into the Jefferson County jail on a charge of first-degree murder. His bail has not been set, the release said.

NW News on 05/06/2017