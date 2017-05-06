Cargo plane crash kills pilot, co-pilot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An incoming cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

There was no fire, but responders had to cut their way through thick brush and trees from above and below to reach the wreckage.

The Air Cargo Carriers plane had departed from Louisville, Ky., at 5:43 a.m. and arrived at the Charleston, W.Va., airport at 6:51 a.m., Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante said. He said the plane was a small, twin-engine turboprop.

National Transportation Safety Board lead investigator Bill English said the sky was overcast, with about 10 miles of visibility under the cloud cover, which began at about 500 feet above the ground.

The airport will remain closed until today at least, since the gouge marks may need repair, English said. United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines canceled flights to and from the airport.

FBI payout to hack phone put at $900,000

WASHINGTON — California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees the FBI, said publicly this week that the government paid $900,000 to break into the locked iPhone of a gunman in the San Bernardino, Calif., shootings.

The FBI considers the figure to be classified information. It also has protected the identity of the vendor it paid to do the work. Both pieces of information are the subject of a federal lawsuit by The Associated Press and other news organizations that have sued to force the FBI to reveal them.

Feinstein cited the amount while questioning FBI Director James Comey at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing Wednesday.

Last year, Comey hinted at a ballpark range, saying the government paid more than he would earn in his remaining seven years on the job, an amount that would have been more than $1 million. He has called the sum “worth it.”

The federal government paid the money as it cut short a court fight with Apple Inc., which was resisting a magistrate judge’s order to help the Justice Department hack into the phone of Syed Rizwan Farook, who along with his wife killed 14 people in a San Bernardino attack in December 2015. The work phone was found after the shooting.

An unidentified third party came forward last March, ahead of a much-anticipated court hearing, with a solution to open the device.

In crisis, Puerto Rico to shut 179 schools

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico is closing 179 public schools in a move expected to save more than $7 million amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus to the U.S. mainland, officials said Friday.

An estimated 27,000 students will be moved elsewhere when their schools close at the end of May, said the U.S. territory’s newly appointed Education Secretary Julia Keleher.

Puerto Rico currently has 1,292 public schools that serve 365,000 students. The island has seen its school enrollment drop 42 percent in the past three decades.

Opponents of previous school closures say that transportation logistics and special education needs were not taken into account. An estimated 30 percent of Puerto Rico students receive specialized education, twice the average in the U.S. mainland.

The news about the school closures raised concerns it could speed up the ongoing exodus from Puerto Rico. Nearly 450,000 people over the past decade have already left for Florida and other parts of the U.S. mainland to flee the worsening economic crisis.

Bergdahl’s trial set to begin in October

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is scheduled for trial in October on charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan, according to a new timetable set Friday after several delays in the case.

The judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, said at a pretrial hearing that he intends to start jury selection Oct. 16 and begin the trial in earnest on Oct. 23, after both prosecutors and defense lawyers indicated the dates would work for them. Bergdahl is charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

He walked off his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was subsequently held by the Taliban and their allies for about five years. Bergdahl was released from captivity on May 31, 2014, in exchange for five Taliban prisoners.

Bergdahl, who is from Idaho, has said he left his post to cause alarm and draw attention to what he saw as problems with his unit. He has been assigned to desk duty at a Texas Army base while awaiting trial.