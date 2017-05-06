Near Manila, U.N. official raps drug war

MANILA, Philippines -- The United Nations' investigator on extrajudicial executions issued a veiled condemnation Friday of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly campaign against illegal drugs, saying world leaders have recognized that such an approach does not work.

Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, said at a forum near Manila that badly thought-out policies not only fail to address drug abuse and trafficking but also compound the problems and "can foster a regime of impunity infecting the whole justice sector and reaching into whole societies, invigorating the rule of violence rather than law."

She did not mention the Philippines by name.

Callamard was an early critic of the Philippine president's anti-drug drive, begun after he took office in June, and has been challenged by Duterte to a debate on his campaign.

Human-rights groups say 7,000 to 9,000 people have been killed, but the government rebuts that, releasing data this week showing nearly 4,600 people were killed in police operations and homicides found to be drug-related.

"In 2016, the general assembly of the world's government recognized explicitly that the 'war on drugs' -- be it community based, national or global -- does not work," Callamard said.

12 people die in Mexican gang battles

MEXICO CITY -- Gunbattles between rival drug gangs in the Mexican border city of Reynosa have left 12 people dead this week, authorities said.

The security spokesman for the northern state of Tamaulipas said five people were killed in two gunbattles Thursday. Another seven people were killed earlier in the violence that began Tuesday.

The disputes between rival factions of the Gulf cartel follow the killing of leader Julian Loisa Salinas, known as "Comandante Toro," by military personnel in late April.

In another incident involving drug traffickers, Mexican federal police announced Friday that they caught four people accused of using hidden compartments on buses and trucks to smuggle narcotics to the United States.

The four were caught on Mexico City's outskirts with about 400 pounds of cocaine and 13 pounds of heroin.

Will look into torture of gays, Putin says

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Russia's human-rights ombudsman that he will speak with law enforcement officials about the reported torture of gay men in Chechnya.

Tatyana Moskalkova asked Putin on Friday to support her request to form a group in Moscow to investigate the treatment of gays in the southern Russian region.

Putin agreed to her proposal for investigating what he called "the well-known information, or rumors," about what is happening to people "with a nontraditional sexual orientation."

The abuse was first reported in April by the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which said about 100 suspected gay men were rounded up and tortured, and at least three were killed.

Russian officials have played down the report. Moskalkova earlier said she doubted such abuse took place.

Chechnya's President Ramzan Kadyrov said Friday that the republic's officials and police would cooperate with the ombudsman "in checking the media reports of the persecution of people of nontraditional orientation that supposedly took place," state news agency Tass reported.

Afghan, Pakistani forces clash at border

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Backed by artillery, Afghan security forces on Friday fired across the border on Pakistani census workers and the troops escorting them, killing nine people and drawing a response from the military, Pakistan said. On the Afghan side, officials reported six killed in the clash.

Pakistani government and military officials said the artillery rounds that hit in the border town of Chaman in southwestern Baluchistan province were unprovoked, but Afghan provincial officials claimed that the Pakistanis fired first.

The incident was the latest escalation between the two neighbors who share a volatile and porous boundary.

Residents in the area said Pakistani and Afghan security personnel exchanged fire using light and heavy weapons.

