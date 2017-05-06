Police: Shooting injures 13-year-old girl at Little Rock home

A 13-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds in both legs while in a Little Rock house Friday night, police said.

Police arrived at the house on Apple Cove around 9:45 p.m. to find the girl lying on a kitchen table “with a gunshot wound to each leg,” according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The girl’s 33-year-old uncle told police he was watching TV when he heard “what sounded like fireworks coming from outside” and heard his niece scream. He ran to her room, saw that she had been shot and carried her to the table, the report said.

An 18-year-old and an 11-year-old were also in the house at the time of the shooting, according to the report.

The girl’s uncle called her mother, who was not in the house, and they “were stopping the bleeding” from the girl’s wounds when police arrived, the report said.

The uncle told police he had no description of the shooter. The 13-year-old was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where she was treated for injuries to her lower legs that were not life-threatening, the report said.

A 2000 Honda Accord outside the house had also been shot, authorities said.