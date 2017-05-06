Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, May 06, 2017, 3:18 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Suspect in officer's shooting found dead at motel

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:10 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


BRAINTREE, Mass. — A man who authorities say barricaded himself in a Massachusetts motel room after shooting a police officer in the face has been found dead.

Authorities said Saturday that Braintree Officer Donald Delaney may have to undergo a second surgery to have a bullet moved from his head.

Officers were at the Motel 6 in Braintree, just south of Boston, to check the warrant status of 25-year-old Tizaya Jordan Robinson Friday night when Robinson opened fire, hitting the 36-year-old Delaney.

Witnesses said they heard at least three gunshots. Many rooms at the motel were evacuated and a nearby train station was closed.

Police say officers later entered the room and found Robinson dead. They say Robinson suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including a self-inflicted wound to the head.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Suspect in officer's shooting found dead at motel

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online