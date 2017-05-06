Home /
Police: Suspect in officer's shooting found dead at motel
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:10 p.m.
BRAINTREE, Mass. — A man who authorities say barricaded himself in a Massachusetts motel room after shooting a police officer in the face has been found dead.
Authorities said Saturday that Braintree Officer Donald Delaney may have to undergo a second surgery to have a bullet moved from his head.
Officers were at the Motel 6 in Braintree, just south of Boston, to check the warrant status of 25-year-old Tizaya Jordan Robinson Friday night when Robinson opened fire, hitting the 36-year-old Delaney.
Witnesses said they heard at least three gunshots. Many rooms at the motel were evacuated and a nearby train station was closed.
Police say officers later entered the room and found Robinson dead. They say Robinson suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including a self-inflicted wound to the head.
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Suspect in officer's shooting found dead at motel
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.