President signs spending bill

BRANCHBURG, N.J. -- President Donald Trump signed his first piece of major legislation on Friday, a $1 trillion spending bill to keep the government operating through September.

The bill cleared both houses of Congress this week, and Trump signed it into law from his golf club in central New Jersey, well ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for some government operations to begin shutting down.

Other budget battles lie ahead, as the White House and Congress hammer out a spending plan for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Republicans praised $15 billion in additional Pentagon spending obtained by Trump, as well as $1.5 billion in emergency spending for border security, though not for the wall he has vowed to build along the U.S.-Mexico border to deter illegal immigration.

Trump signed the bill despite his objections to several provisions included in the measure, such as one that prohibits the Justice Department from using any funds to block the implementation of medical-marijuana laws by states and U.S. territories.

In a signing statement that accompanied the spending bill, Trump said he reserved the right to ignore the provision. He held out the possibility that the administration could pursue legal action against states and territories that legalize marijuana for medical use.

Marijuana remains illegal for any purpose under federal law.

"I will treat this provision consistently with my constitutional responsibility to take care that the laws be faithfully executed," Trump said in the signing statement, a tool that previous presidents have used to explain their positions on appropriations bills.

Trump also said he objects to a provision governing the transfer of prisoners held at a U.S. facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Trump said while campaigning that he wanted the lockup kept open. At one point, he pledged to "load it up with some bad dudes."

Republicans and Democrats who negotiated the 1,665-page bill Trump signed Friday had defended accounts Trump had targeted for spending cuts, such as the Environmental Protection Agency, support for the arts and economic development grants, as well as foreign aid.

Trump said Friday that he was working out of his New Jersey golf club to avoid causing a disruption in New York and to save taxpayers.

"Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money!" Trump tweeted from his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster.

The town of rolling hills and horse farms is about 40 miles west of New York. With a population of about 9,000 people, Bedminster has a police force of 16, including the chief.

A weekend trip by the president-elect in November cost nearly $4,000 in police overtime, and the town has estimated it could spend $12,000 per day now that he's president to cover police overtime and emergency services.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Taylor and staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/06/2017