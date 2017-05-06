Home / Latest News /
Searchers recover body of 18-month-old girl who was swept away in Arkansas rapids
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff
This article was published today at 7:04 p.m.
On Saturday afternoon, searchers recovered the body of an 18-month-old girl who was swept away in rapids when her mother’s vehicle was washed off a low-water bridge near Hindsville in Madison County on April 29.
Madison County sheriff Rick Evans said the body of Krystal Wiggins was found about 2:50 p.m. in War Eagle Creek, about 10 miles from where the car entered the water.
Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
