Searchers recover body of 18-month-old girl who was swept away in Arkansas rapids

On Saturday afternoon, searchers recovered the body of an 18-month-old girl who was swept away in rapids when her mother’s vehicle was washed off a low-water bridge near Hindsville in Madison County on April 29.

Madison County sheriff Rick Evans said the body of Krystal Wiggins was found about 2:50 p.m. in War Eagle Creek, about 10 miles from where the car entered the water.

