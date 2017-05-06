Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, May 06, 2017, 9:46 p.m.

Searchers recover body of 18-month-old girl who was swept away in Arkansas rapids

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff

This article was published today at 7:04 p.m.

On Saturday afternoon, searchers recovered the body of an 18-month-old girl who was swept away in rapids when her mother’s vehicle was washed off a low-water bridge near Hindsville in Madison County on April 29.

Madison County sheriff Rick Evans said the body of Krystal Wiggins was found about 2:50 p.m. in War Eagle Creek, about 10 miles from where the car entered the water.

Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

