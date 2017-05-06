Secretary of Army nominee drops out

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of the Army withdrew his name from consideration Friday.

In a written statement, Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green blamed Democrats for his exit.

"Tragically, my life of public service and my Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain," the Republican legislator said in a statement quoted by news organizations. "While these attacks have no bearing on the needs of the Army or my qualifications to serve, I believe it is critical to give the President the ability to move forward with his vision to restore our military to its rightful place in the world."

A West Point graduate, Iraq War veteran and medical doctor from Clarksville, Tenn., Green's statements about Islam, evolution, gay rights and transgender people had come under fire since his nomination in April.

Earlier Friday, a coalition of 41 groups had released a letter opposing Green's nomination. Those signing on included the Human Rights Campaign, the Anti-Defamation League and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

In a written statement, Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin said Green's "dangerous views and hateful comments" made him unfit to serve.

"His nomination was a clear indication of Donald Trump's lack of judgement and failure to be a president for all Americans," the Hope, Ark., native wrote.

Trump had originally nominated Vincent Viola, founder of the Virtu Financial electronic trading firm. Viola withdrew in February after struggling to wrap up his business affairs.

The administration then considered Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin for the job, interviewing him at the White House and taking him to the Pentagon to meet with Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Griffin, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and an Iraq War veteran, was returning to Arkansas from Fort Dix, N.J., when Green's withdrawal was announced.

"I just landed. I've been at Army field training for a week and I saw the news," the Little Rock Republican said when reached by phone.

Griffin, a former two-term congressman, called Green's withdrawal "unfortunate."

"I do not know Dr. Green well, but from what I do know about him, he would've done a fabulous job as secretary of the Army. So it's a real shame he's no longer the nominee," Griffin said. "I'm sure the president has many highly qualified candidates and I'm sure they'll nominate somebody else soon."

