Home /
Smitten with mistress, elected official lands in jail
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:21 p.m.
NORTHPORT, Mich. — An elected official in a small Michigan town is serving a 90-day jail sentence after he was accused of forging documents to impress an overseas mistress.
Charles Rogers is a member of the village council in Northport, north of Traverse City. Authorities say he created divorce documents with forged signatures of court officials and sent them to a woman in London.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle says the woman contacted Rogers' wife, who reached out to police. Rogers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and began a jail sentence in February in Leelanau County.
Northport Village President Phil Mikesell says Rogers plans to be released in time for the board's June meeting.
Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Smitten with mistress, elected official lands in jail
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.