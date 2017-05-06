Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, May 06, 2017, 6:48 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Smitten with mistress, elected official lands in jail

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:21 p.m.


NORTHPORT, Mich. — An elected official in a small Michigan town is serving a 90-day jail sentence after he was accused of forging documents to impress an overseas mistress.

Charles Rogers is a member of the village council in Northport, north of Traverse City. Authorities say he created divorce documents with forged signatures of court officials and sent them to a woman in London.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle says the woman contacted Rogers' wife, who reached out to police. Rogers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and began a jail sentence in February in Leelanau County.

Northport Village President Phil Mikesell says Rogers plans to be released in time for the board's June meeting.

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Smitten with mistress, elected official lands in jail

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online