Stephan shines as Hogs split with Vols

Trevor Stephan allowed one hit in a complete game as Arkansas beat Tennessee 2-0 in a seven-inning game Saturday.

Stephan struck out 11 and allowed two walks as the No. 15 Razorbacks (35-13, 14-9 SEC) split a two-game series with the Volunteers. Tennessee beat Arkansas 5-4 in the completion of the series opener earlier Saturday.

Dominic Fletcher's fifth-inning home run gave the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead and Eric Cole added a two-out RBI single to score Carson Shaddy in the top of the seventh. Fletcher's home run was his second of the day, as he also hit one in the sixth inning of the earlier game.

Stephan issued a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh, but struck out Dom Thornton to end the game.

The teams were only able to play two of their scheduled three games during a rain-soaked weekend. The start of Thursday's series opener was delayed 25 minutes and then suspended in the middle of the second inning. The game was scheduled to be resumed Friday, but didn't begin again until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Rain delayed the start of the second game Saturday by nearly three hours.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Friday against Vanderbilt at Baum Stadium. The series will be the Razorbacks' last at home this regular season.