Arkansas teen arrested in clerk's shooting

Suspect arrested in clerk's shooting

A man accused of shooting a person at a Little Rock gas station last month was arrested Friday.

Tyrell Montels Jordan, 18, was charged with first-degree battery and aggravated robbery. Police said Jordan and another man tried to rob the Asher One Stop at 2608 S. Maple St. on April 10. Jordan shot an employee of the business, Altuwaiti Mohamed, 33, after Mohamed stopped the robbers from going behind the counter, police reported.

Mohamed survived the shooting.

Police said Jordan and two others are suspects in the robbery of another gas station at 7515 Baseline Road earlier that night in which two shots were fired. No injuries were reported.

Jordan faces an aggravated robbery count in that case, as well.

A police report says he was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Friday at 742 Atkins Blvd. in Marianna, his hometown.

Jordan was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Friday.

Officer identifies robbery suspect

A 28-year-old man was arrested in a robbery early Thursday at a North Little Rock convenience store, authorities said.

North Little Rock police were called at 5:20 a.m. to an aggravated robbery at the Exxon gas station at 2501 McCain Blvd.

The robber was seen in surveillance video entering the store, brandishing a black handgun and taking an undisclosed amount of money. While reviewing the video, a responding officer "immediately recognized" the assailant as Joshua Viktora, the arrest report states.

At 12:35 p.m. Thursday, authorities went to Viktora's residence at 2400 McCain Blvd., the listed address for Lakewood Hills Apartments, and took him into custody.

Viktora was found on his bed with a black handgun in his pocket and a large amount of money under his pillow, police said. A .22-caliber rifle was also found in his bedroom closet.

Authorities said Viktora is a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant out of the Carlisle Police Department.

Records show Viktora was booked into the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of firearms by certain persons.

Threat toward bus involves hammer

A woman was arrested Thursday morning after she wielded a hammer while acting aggressively toward a bus outside a Pulaski County elementary school, authorities said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office went to Daisy Bates Elementary School at 14300 Dineen Drive south of Little Rock after getting a call about a disturbance.

Authorities spoke with a bus driver who said a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Ashley Patrice Mahomes of Little Rock, approached her bus wielding a large hammer, according to a police report.

The driver told deputies that Mahomes was acting "aggressive" and was verbally abusive, the report said.

Deputies searched Mahomes' vehicle and found a hammer and a small amount of marijuana in her wallet, the report said.

Mahomes was arrested at the school around 8:45 a.m. and faces a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Metro on 05/06/2017