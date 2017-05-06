Three semis, firetruck in Arkansas wrecks on I-40
In fewer than 15 minutes, three tractor-trailers and a fire engine were embroiled in wrecks on Interstate 40 on Friday morning after one of the 18-wheelers caught fire, officials said.
A tractor-trailer hauling lumber was heading west on I-40 near Dyer in Crawford County shortly before 5 a.m. when it caught fire, Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said.
Another 18-wheeler on the interstate swerved to avoid hitting the burning vehicle and instead struck a median, she said.
A fire engine from the Mulberry Volunteer Fire Department was then called, and it started driving west on I-40 toward the scene of the fire. As the firetruck slowed to get onto an emergency vehicle crossover near mile marker 15, about 7 miles away from the wreck, it was sideswiped by a different tractor-trailer, Chapman said.
Three state police troopers responded to the scenes of the crashes, which happened in a 13-minute span.
None of the drivers or emergency workers were injured, Chapman said, and the fire was extinguished.
