U.S. plotting to kill Kim, N. Korea says

BEIJING -- North Korea accused the U.S. and South Korean intelligence agencies Friday of plotting to kill the nation's leader, Kim Jong Un, using "biochemical agents."

The accusation came amid sharply increased tensions between the United States and North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

On Thursday, the House voted overwhelmingly to tighten sanctions on North Korea by targeting its shipping industry and companies that do business with the reclusive state.

The measure, passed by a vote of 419 to 1, would need to be approved by the Senate before being sent to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law.

North Korea's Ministry of State Security said Friday that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and South Korea's National Intelligence Agency had bribed a North Korean timber worker employed in Russia to return to the country and try to kill its leader.

The CIA declined to comment.

Pyongyang has made similar accusations in the past, none of which have been verified.

The two intelligence agencies, "hotbed of evils in the world, hatched a vicious plot to hurt the supreme leadership of the DPRK," the Ministry of State Security said in a statement, using the initials of the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The ministry's statement was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

It alleged that the citizen, named Kim, was given $290,000 over the course of various meetings, meant for himself and "terrorist accomplices," as well as satellite communications equipment.

He was supposed to target the "supreme leadership" at a public event or military parade, using "bomb terrorism" that involved "biochemical substances including radioactive substance and nano-poisonous substance," the statement said.

The ministry claimed that the "lethal results" of detonating a bomb packed with such substances would not take effect for six to 12 months. It said that "only the CIA" can produce the toxic material and that the "hardware, supplies and funds" for the alleged plot were to be supplied by the South Korean intelligence service.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo was in South Korea this week, conducting "detailed security discussions" with his South Korean counterpart and visiting an island near the border between the North and South, the U.S. military command in South Korea said in a statement Tuesday.

The Trump administration has not ruled out a military strike against North Korea's missile program but says it first wants to tighten sanctions against the government and is even prepared to negotiate in the right circumstances.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the administration is not seeking regime change in North Korea, and he told ABC last month that he was "not aware" of any plans to assassinate Kim Jong Un.

Last week, however, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, told reporters that the best way to solve the North Korea problem was to "eradicate the leadership."

And last month, Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee on East Asia, said the United States should work with South Korea, Japan and China to plan for what would happen after the fall of Kim.

On Friday, a spokesman for North Korea's Foreign Ministry called Gardner's remarks a "provocation that cannot be overlooked" and an affront to the dignity of the country's supreme leadership, from a man who was "tantamount to mentally deranged."

China responded Friday to the events in the U.S. Congress by saying it supported United Nations Security Council resolutions but opposed the imposition of "unilateral sanctions."

"The current situation on the peninsula is complex and sensitive, and the parties concerned should exercise restraint, in particular to avoid taking actions that stimulate others and to prevent a further escalation of the situation on the peninsula," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a news conference.

