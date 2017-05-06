Vols top Hogs in series opener

It took about 40 hours, but Tennessee took Game 1 of its series against No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday.

The Volunteers scored twice on Chad Spanberger's sixth-inning error and beat the Razorbacks 5-4 in a game that was twice suspended because of rain. A second game between the teams was postponed and a start time has not been determined.

Arkansas (34-13, 13-9 SEC) lost a series opener for the third consecutive week after winning five straight. The Razorbacks had taken a 4-3 lead on Dominic Fletcher's solo home run in the top of the sixth.

Tennessee (25-18, 9-14)) scored three times off Arkansas starter Blaine Knight when the game resumed in the bottom of the second inning. Will Heflin's RBI single tied the game and Jeff Moberg's two-run double gave the Vols the lead.

Knight took a no-decision by throwing 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks. Jake Reindl was the losing pitcher and allowed two unearned runs in 1/3 inning.

Tennessee starter Hunter Martin earned the win in a 6 2/3-inning start. Zach Linginfelter recorded the final two outs to earn his second save.

The Razorbacks tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth on Jake Arledge's RBI triple to plate Fletcher, and Spanberger's RBI single to score Arledge.

Arkansas had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning Thursday when Jared Gates reached on a single, and advanced three times on two wild pitches and an error.