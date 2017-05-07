3 semis, firetruck in wrecks on I-40
This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.
In fewer than 15 minutes, three tractor-trailers and a fire engine were embroiled in wrecks on Interstate 40 on Friday morning after one of the 18-wheelers caught fire, officials said.
A tractor-trailer hauling lumber was heading west on I-40 near Dyer in Crawford County shortly before 5 a.m. when it caught fire, Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said.
Another 18-wheeler on the interstate swerved to avoid the burning vehicle and instead struck a median, she said.
A fire engine from the Mulberry Volunteer Fire Department was then called, and it was sideswiped by a third tractor-trailer, Chapman said.
Metro on 05/07/2017
Print Headline: 3 semis, firetruck in wrecks on I-40
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 3 semis, firetruck in wrecks on I-40
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.