3 semis, firetruck in wrecks on I-40

In fewer than 15 minutes, three tractor-trailers and a fire engine were embroiled in wrecks on Interstate 40 on Friday morning after one of the 18-wheelers caught fire, officials said.

A tractor-trailer hauling lumber was heading west on I-40 near Dyer in Crawford County shortly before 5 a.m. when it caught fire, Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said.

Another 18-wheeler on the interstate swerved to avoid the burning vehicle and instead struck a median, she said.

A fire engine from the Mulberry Volunteer Fire Department was then called, and it was sideswiped by a third tractor-trailer, Chapman said.

Metro on 05/07/2017