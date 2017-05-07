82 girls freed in Boko Haram exchange

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Eighty-two Chibok schoolgirls seized three years ago by Boko Haram have been freed in exchange for detained Boko Haram suspects, Nigeria's government announced early today, in the largest release negotiated yet in the battle to save nearly 300 girls whose mass abduction exposed the mounting threat posed by the fighters linked to the Islamic State extremist group.

The statement from the office of President Muhammadu Buhari was the first confirmation that his government had made a swap for the girls.

After an initial release of 21 Chibok girls in October, the government denied making an exchange or paying ransom.

The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and, for families of the schoolgirls, began years marked with heartbreak.

An international campaign, led by Nigerians but joined by prominent figures around the globe like then-first lady Michelle Obama, demanded immediate action to bring the girls home. But the leader of Boko Haram scoffed at the world's sudden attention to Nigeria's upheaval and shrugged off the global anger, vowing to sell the girls in the market and "give their hands in marriage because they are our slaves."

"We would marry them out at the age of 9," warned the group's leader, Abubakar Shekau. "We would marry them out at the age of 12."

Some relatives did not live long enough to see their daughters released. Many of the captive girls, most of them Christians, were forced to marry their captors and give birth to children in remote forest hideouts. It is feared that other girls were strapped with explosives and sent on missions as suicide bombers.

As word of the latest release emerged, a group representing family members said they were eagerly awaiting a list of names and "our hopes and expectations are high."

Before Saturday's release, 195 of the girls had remained captive. Now 113 of the girls remain unaccounted for.

The freed girls were expected to meet with Buhari today in the capital, Abuja. Buhari has been ill in recent months, and analysts say the release of the girls would bolster his presidency.

A Nigerian military official with direct knowledge of the rescue operation said the freed girls were found near the town of Banki in Borno state near Cameroon.

"The location of the girls kept changing since yesterday when the operation to rescue them commenced," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to make the announcement.

Officials have known the whereabouts of some of the girls for more than a year. Western diplomats had said that intelligence showed months ago that a group of dozens of the girls had been moved to a spot near the border with Cameroon. Sending in soldiers to free them was not a viable option because of worries that the fighters would kill the girls, or the girls would be killed during the operation.

Boko Haram remains active in that area. On Friday, the U.S. and Britain issued warnings that the extremist group was actively planning to kidnap foreigners in an area of Borno state "along the Kumshe-Banki axis."

The 276 schoolgirls kidnapped from Chibok in 2014 are among thousands of people abducted by Boko Haram over the years.

The latest negotiations were mediated by the Swiss government and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Nigeria's government said.

Buhari late last year announced Boko Haram had been "crushed," but the group continues to carry out attacks in northern Nigeria and neighboring countries. Its insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people and driven 2.6 million from their homes, with millions facing starvation.

Ayuba Alamson Chibok, a community leader in the village who had two relatives kidnapped from the school, said he was thrilled at the news of the release, saying it "has already ignited yet another light of hope that the remaining ones would be released."

Information for this article was contributed by Haruna Umar, Krista Larson, Bashir Adigun and Hilary Uguru of The Associated Press; and by Dionne Searcey and Ibrahim Sawab of The New York Times.

A Section on 05/07/2017