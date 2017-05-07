Battery count filed in man's shooting

The Pulaski County sheriff's office on Saturday arrested a man accused of a shooting during an argument.

Deputies were called at 11:34 a.m. to a residence at 5625 Crystal Hill Road, just north of Interstate 40. They found Richard Jay Pickard, 19, who had been shot in his left wrist and left leg, according to a sheriff's office report.

Pickard was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. The sheriff's office said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators found a gun at the scene of the shooting, according to the report.

Pickard and two other men identified Adam Kyle Potts, 29, as the shooter, police said. Potts is accused of shooting Pickard during a dispute outside the residence. Details of the reported dispute were not immediately available.

Deputies arrested Potts about 4:30 p.m. at 4904 Sherman Drive, according to an arrest report.

Potts was charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Saturday.

Suspect surrenders in pawnshop holdup

A man wanted in an armed robbery at a Little Rock pawnshop surrendered to police Saturday, according to an arrest report.

James Wiggins IV was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property. Police said Wiggins, 18, robbed Big Daddy's Pawn Shop at 2523 W. 12th St. on Wednesday. Wiggins is accused of taking cash and about 10 handguns, police reported.

There were no injuries.

Wiggins surrendered to police with family members and an attorney at his side about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the report.

Police said none of weapons taken in the robbery had been recovered.

Wiggins was being held in the Pulaski County jail.

Gunfire strikes girl in legs at LR home

A 13-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds in both legs while in a Little Rock house Friday night, police said.

Police arrived at the house on Apple Cove around 9:45 p.m. to find the girl lying on a kitchen table "with a gunshot wound to each leg," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The girl's 33-year-old uncle told police he was watching TV when he heard "what sounded like fireworks coming from outside" and heard his niece scream. He ran to her room, saw that she had been shot and carried her to the table, the report said.

An 18-year-old and an 11-year-old also were in the house at the time of the shooting, according to the report.

The girl's uncle called her mother, who was not in the house, and they "were stopping the bleeding" from the girl's wounds when police arrived, the report said.

The uncle told police he had no description of the shooter.

The 13-year-old was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where she was treated for the injuries, which were not life-threatening, the report said.

Metro on 05/07/2017