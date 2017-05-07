Benton Panther headed to international science fair

BENTON — One Benton teen who is just completing his sophomore year in high school is headed to an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to compete in an international science fair.

Yusuf Khan, 16, and his chemistry teacher at Benton High School, Donna Smith, will head to LA on May 14 for Yusuf to compete in the 2017 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair. There, he will be met with about 900 or so other students from around the globe sharing their unique scientific research and findings.

This honor was made possible after Yusuf earned a Grand Award at the Ouachita Mountain Regional Science and Engineering Fair in February.

“I was surprised I won at regionals and state,” said Yusuf, taking a break from track practice to talk about his science wins. “When they were reading off the special prizes, and I didn’t win any of those, I thought, ‘OK, I didn’t win anything,’ but then they got to the Grand Awards, and I won.”

Yusuf developed a sensor to detect the nitroaromatic pollutant found in herbicides and insecticides. If materials containing this pollutant are found decomposing in lakes and bodies of water, Yusuf said, it can’t be used for drinking or bathing.

His invention is especially useful in battlefields and war zones, he said. By placing the filter paper Yusuf developed over the designated testing spot and applying the sensor, one can tell if the pollutant is present if the paper quenches, he said.

Yusuf was born in Pakistan and came to the United States when he was 5 months old, he said. He officially became a U.S. citizen last month. He and his family first lived in

Scottsdale, Arizona; then when he was about 7 or 8, they moved to Virginia, then to Louisiana. The family moved for his mother’s academic career, which brought them to Benton last summer.

Noureen Siraj is now a chemistry professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Yusuf said he looks forward to meeting the candidate from Pakistan at the international fair, as well as seeing everyone’s projects.

“All are very qualified and very good, and I can’t wait to learn about other students’ projects,” he said. “If win, I would be shocked. Winners receive some substantial scholarship money, with the top one, the Gordon E. Moore Award, at $75,000.”

The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, a program of Society for Science & the Public, is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition, according to its website.

“Intel ISEF finalists compete for, on average, $4 million in awards and prizes and are judged on their creative ability and scientific thought, as well as the thoroughness, skill and clarity shown in their projects,” the website states.

Yusuf began work on his project at Louisiana State University before he moved to Arkansas.

“I wanted to do a science experiment and wanted to work on an environmental project, and when I found out some graduate students were doing one on toxic pollutants, I stepped in and started working on the project,” he said.

One of his shining moments was teaching a new doctorate student how to work the sensor. “It was neat that I got to interact on that level and teach him,” Yusuf said.

Smith noted Yusuf’s admirable dedication to science.

“He’s hardworking and very talented,” she said. “I’m very proud he’s getting rewarded for all of the hard work he’s done.”

Yusuf’s other accolades in the sciences include placing seventh among the top 12 in a speech competition of the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium; first place in the chemistry category of the Junior Science Academy’s regional level; and placing in the top 10 winners of the Central Arkansas Chemistry Olympiad.

After high school, Yusuf said, he would like to attend an Ivy League university; however, he’s still not quite sure which degree path he’ll choose. For now, he said, he plans to continue pursuing his passion for science and perfecting his soccer game.