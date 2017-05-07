Buffett pans bank's response to scandal

OMAHA, Neb. -- Warren Buffett, who controls the largest stake in Wells Fargo & Co., said Saturday that the bank mishandled its fraudulent-accounts scandal by failing to act promptly to fix abuses that tarnished the lender's reputation and made it harder to attract customers.

"They were totally wrong on that," Buffett said in Omaha, Neb., at the annual meeting of his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. "The main problem was they didn't act when they learned about it."

The scandal has spurred millions of dollars in fines and legal costs and dented Wells Fargo's standing as one of the country's best-run banks. In October, Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf resigned after testifying to Congress on why the lender opened 2 million bank accounts without customers' permission.

Buffett told the more than 30,000 people who attended the annual meeting that flawed compensation systems -- such as the arrangement that rewarded Wells Fargo employees for meeting aggressive sales goals -- can promote the wrong behavior.

"It was bad enough having a bad system," Buffett said. "But they didn't act."

Buffett said flawed compensation is also a problem for hedge-fund managers, arguing that people would be better off sticking their money in a low-cost index fund.

"If you go to a dentist, if you hire a plumber, in all the professions, there is value added by the professionals as a group compared to doing it yourself or just randomly picking laymen," Buffett said. "In the investment world, it isn't true. The active group, the people that are professionals in aggregate, are not, cannot, do better than the aggregate of the people who just sit tight."

Many hedge-fund managers charge management fees of 2 percent of the fund and also take 20 percent of profits in what's called the 2-and-20 compensation model.

"If you even have a billion-dollar fund and get 2 percent of it, for terrible performance, that's $20 million [a year]," Buffett said. "In any other field, it would just blow your mind."

By comparison, the two stock-pickers at Berkshire, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, manage about $20 billion between them and get paid $1 million a year in salary, plus bonuses based on the amount by which they beat the annual returns on the S&P 500 index.

"They actually have to do something," Buffett said.

Buffett said the $3 trillion hedge-fund industry is "such a big game" that people are able to make "huge sums of money, far beyond what they're going to make in medicine" or other professions.

"The huge money is in selling people the idea that you can do something magical for them," Buffett said.

He and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charles Munger noted that they avoided technology investments for most of their careers because, they said, it was too hard to figure out which companies would win. That kept Berkshire from losing money in the dot-com stock bubble that burst in 2000, but it also meant missing the chance to invest in Google.

"In retrospect, I think we were smart enough to figure out Google early, and we didn't," Munger said.

Berkshire now owns 133 million shares of Apple, which Buffett said behaves more like a consumer-products company than a tech company. Berkshire bought 81 million shares of IBM but just sold off one-third of them -- Buffett said the company hasn't performed as well as he'd expected.

Buffett was also critical of the American Health Care Act approved by House Republicans last week, saying it will aid the wealthiest Americans at the expense of everyone else.

"It is a huge tax cut for guys like me," Buffett said, adding it would lower his federal income tax by 17 percent if it goes into effect. "And when there's a tax cut, either the deficit goes up or they get the taxes from somebody else."

At the same time, Buffett said health care costs "are the tapeworm of American economic competitiveness" and have risen from 5 percent of gross domestic product in the 1960s to about 17 percent today.

Health care costs in other countries are now 10 percent or 11 percent of GDP, even though the ratios were on par with the U.S. decades ago, he said. "So they have gained a 5- or 6-point advantage," he said.

Buffett emphasized the need for competitiveness in trade, which he called "enormously beneficial to both the U.S. and the world" by providing necessities to millions of people at a lower cost. However, he said the U.S. must do more to help Americans who lose their jobs to overseas competition and technology, saying, "Nobody should be roadkill."

"Greater productivity will benefit the world in a general way, but to be roadkill" is a painful experience, he added. "It would be no fun to go through life and say, 'I'm doing this for the greater good, and so that shoes or underwear was all for 5 percent less.'"

Information for this article was contributed by Noah Buhayar, Laura J. Keller, Jordyn Holman and Katherine Chiglinsky of Bloomberg News; and by Josh Funk of The Associated Press.

