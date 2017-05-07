Chocolate-themed event to benefit The CALL

Chocolate doesn’t save lives, but the treat can sure enhance one’s state of being. The CALL in Saline and Perry counties knows this common belief as they prepare for the third annual Changing Lives With Chocolate in Benton, set for Saturday. Benefiting the foster-care organization, the event features decadent chocolate desserts and live music from Sally & the Cupcakes.

This year’s rundraiser also includes two guest speakers: Chase Bailey, 16, and Georgeanna Burbank, 22, who will share their experiences with foster care and adoption.

Event chair Angela Moore said organizers are “excited to bring this event back to our community during National Foster Care month in May.” The foster-adoptive mom also said, “The CALL has been such a strong support during our journey through foster care, bringing us a terrific network of friends and resources.”

The fundraiser will take place from 7-9 p.m. at the Benton Event Center.

Julia DesCarpentrie has been county coordinator of The CALL for five years. She and her husband adopted their third child from China 12 years ago, she said, noting how they witnessed the positive impact of their son’s foster family in preparation for adoption. This love and support prompted their interest in becoming a foster family.

DesCarpentrie joined an advisory committee to bring The CALL to Saline County in 2009, she said.

“Our family fostered for five years, loving and letting go of several children and expanding our family through adopting two more beautiful children,” she said. “My role as a foster and adoptive mom prepared me for serving alongside the Department of Children and Family Services and our foster and adoptive families.”

The organization’s mission is to educate, equip and encourage the Christian community to provide a future and hope for children in foster care in Arkansas.

DesCarpentrie said she is inspired daily by the “strength and resilience of the children and the compassion of the families who open their hearts and homes.” It takes a large team of families, volunteers, churches, businesses and individuals to make The CALL fulfill its mission every day, she noted.

The CALL is supported primarily through gifts by individual donors, churches and businesses, DesCarpentrie said.

“Changing Lives With Chocolate is our one large fundraising event to help us continue our mission to educate, equip and encourage the Christian community to provide a future and a hope for children in foster care. We recently opened The CALL Home, housing our offices, the foster-care closet, training space for foster and adoptive families, and a visitation room to assist in reunification efforts for children in foster care and their families.”

Funds raised at the event will help provide training materials, complete the foster-care-closet renovation and maintain the home, DesCarpentrie added.

In Saline County, there are 54 open foster homes, she said, and 42 of those homes have been recruited and trained by The CALL. About 60 children are in foster care in Saline County. She reported that several adoptive families are in the process of adopting and waiting on children.

At the event, three judges will put their taste buds to the test to determine who earns the Best Chocolate Award. The judges include Mrs. Arkansas America Kristen Thomas, as well as two local business owners, Marietta McClure and Timie Yancey. They will judge treats prepared by ABC Formula, Alcoa Pines Health & Rehab, Ascent Children’s Health Services, Employment Solutions, Holland Chapel, Salem Pharmacy and Sugar Dumplin’s Cupcakes.

Guests will choose the People’s Choice Award by giving cash for their favorite chocolate vendor.

New this year will be a variety of delicious appetizers from Gina’s Catering and Local Kitchen Catering Co.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. To purchase tickets, call (501) 574-2364 or stop by The CALL office at 2010 Military Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday. For more information, email angelamoore918@gmail.com.