COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

May 8

Benton Book Club

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Benton Book Club at 4:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

May 8 and 9

Saving for Retirement Workshop

BENTON/BRYANT — A Regions banks representative will present a workshop on saving for retirement at 6 p.m. Monday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

May 8-16

World War I Exhibit

MALVERN — The Great War: Arkansas in World War I, a traveling exhibit from the Arkansas State Archives, complemented by Hot Spring County information, will be at the Hot Spring County Historical Society, 118 W. Second St., Monday through May 16. Hours are 1-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and May 15 and 16, and 2-5 p.m. May 14. For more information, call (501) 229-1600 or visit hshistoricalsociety.tripod.com.

May 9

End of School Year Bash

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to an End of School Year Bash from 3:45-5:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature food, drinks and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to play table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

May 10

Story Time

BENTON — First- and second-graders are invited to a story time at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature stories, snacks and crafts. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

May 11

Drama Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a Books in 10 acting club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will film a short retelling of books chosen in advance. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Laugh Out Loud Book Club

BENTON — Third- through fifth-graders are invited to create comics at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Art Show Reception

ARKADELPHIA — The Goza Spring Art Show reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. Student art from sixth- through eighth-graders from Goza Middle School will be on display. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

May 12

Rise and Shine Craft Time

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a monthly craft class at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. This month, attendees will make dripped nail-polish planters. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Henderson State Spring Commencement

ARKADELPHIA — Spring commencement ceremonies will be held at Henderson State University, with more than 500 undergraduate and graduate students receiving their degrees. The ceremony for School of Business and Teachers College, Henderson, will begin at 9 a.m. in the Wells Center gymnasium, followed at noon by the ceremony for the Ellis College of Arts and Sciences. Glen Jones, Henderson president, will confer the degrees. Greg Gibson, assistant professor of English, is the official announcer.

May 13

Ouachita Baptist Commencement

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will hold its 130th spring commencement exercises at 9:30 a.m. on the front lawn of the university’s Cone-Bottoms Hall. The ceremony will honor 293 graduates earning degrees that include Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Music Education and Associate of Arts degrees. Ben Sells, Ouachita president, will preside over the exercises. For more information, visit www.obu.edu/registrar/graduation-and-commencement.

Daylily Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Daylily Society will meet at 10 a.m. at the Christian Life Center, 218 Pratt St. The program, Arkansas Butterflies and their Host Plants, will be presented by Lin Johnson. For more information, call

(501) 318-0288.

Ongoing

Escape Room

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Escape Room, Mother-in-Law Mania, will be available through May 31 at the Coronado Community Center. Tickets are $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. Advance registration is required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Team Tesla Program

HOT SPRINGS — The Mid-America Science Museum is taking applications for its Team Tesla program, designed for students ages 14 to 18 to develop leadership skills. The students learn and develop their own understanding of science principles by assisting museum educators during summer camps and special events such as Tinkerfest, Tesla Fest and the Summer Science Smash. The deadline to apply is Friday. For more information, visit midamericamuseum.org, or contact Irene Perros at (501) 767-3461, ext. 122, or irenep@midamericamuseum.org.

Justus Fine Art Gallery May Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The May exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery features a group exhibition titled Place Holders. Work by Beverly Buys, Virmarie DePoyster, Randall M. Good, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Laura Raborn, Gary Simmons, Rebecca Thompson, Emily Wood and others will be featured. The exhibit will be on display through May 31. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.