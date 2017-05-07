EPA chief outlines legal-case recusals

WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has recused himself from ongoing lawsuits against the agency that he participated in during his previous job as Oklahoma attorney general.

In a four-page document dated Thursday, Pruitt detailed a list of cases he said he planned to avoid during his time leading the agency he so often opposed while in Oklahoma. The cases include high-stakes litigation over the Clean Power Plan and the Clean Water Rule initiated during President Barack Obama’s tenure, both of which President Donald Trump’s administration has said it intends to roll back.

Pruitt also wrote that he would withdraw from cases involving clean-air regulations, methane regulations for the oil and gas industry, and mercury standards for power plants. In addition, he said he would avoid participating in the legal cases involving a diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen AG.

“To demonstrate my profound commitment to carrying out my ethical responsibilities, while I am the Administrator of the [EPA], I will not participate in any active cases in which Oklahoma is a party, petitioner or intervenor,” Pruitt wrote in the memo, which was first reported by E&E News.