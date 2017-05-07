Festival still fun for Toad Suck Daze director

Mary Margaret Satterfield grew up in Conway going to Toad Suck Daze for fun, and for the past 15 years, it’s been her job to help make the festival fun for everyone else.

Satterfield, 37, is director of Toad Suck Daze and events for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.

Today is the final day of the annual three-day event in downtown Conway, which was named Festival of the Year for 2016 by the Arkansas Festivals and Events Association.

Satterfield is likely, at this moment, either at the festival or thinking about heading that way.

“I am there the whole time,” Satterfield said.

That relates to her answer about the hardest part of the weekend: “I think for me, it’s kind of dealing with stressful situations on little sleep. I work really hard to make sure I’m still putting my best foot forward to festival vendors and attendees.”

It is estimated that more than 100,000 people come to the festival, which started in 1982 at the Arkansas River.

Satterfield’s mother, Barbara Satterfield, was a storyteller for the festival back then.

“I grew up going to Toad Suck Daze. I skipped four or five years when I was in college,” Mary Margaret said.

When she moved back to Conway, she said the festival’s size surprised her.

“It was a lot larger than I remember it being; it was fun to see.”

She earned a degree in marketing in 2001 from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

“For a really long time, I thought I was going to work in the family business,” she said, referring to Satterfield Oil Co.

“When I got into school, LSU has a lot of sports-type classes,” and she considered sports marketing.

However, she had worked as a hotel front-desk clerk during college, and the hotel management let her help with conferences and events. That sparked her excitement for putting on events.

What really sealed the deal was in 2000 when she went to the Olympics in Sydney, Australia, through a George Washington University two-week study-abroad trip.

“It was amazing, and I came out of that knowing I wanted to do something with events,” she said.

Satterfield moved back to Conway after her graduation from LSU to start her job search, and she remembers that she told her mother she wanted to work organizing events. She said that when her mother asked what kind of events, “I said, ‘Well, like putting on Toad Suck Daze or Riverfest.’”

Mary Margaret’s father, Twig Satterfield, pointed out an advertisement for the director of marketing and tourism at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.

Satterfield said her thought was, “It says lots of experience needed, and I have no experience.” She just hoped to get an interview, but she got the job. “I just sort of lucked out,” she said, laughing.

She started working for the chamber in 2002, so it’s her 15th year and her 16th Toad Suck Daze. In the beginning, she did marketing for the chamber and worked in membership, as well as with events. She also did some advertising for the city as a whole.

When she started, there were five employees; today there are 18, including part-time employees, she said.

“It’s a fun job, and it’s a good place to work. I think all my co-workers make it that,” she said.

Her title changed from director of marketing and tourism to director of events for a few years, then director of Toad Suck Daze and events. In addition to Toad Suck Daze, she’s responsible for the Business Expo and Taste of Conway, the annual meeting and the Women in Business event.

“The entire chamber staff does Toad Suck Daze,” she added.

The first year Satterfield was in charge of the festival, Deanna Ott, who was leaving the position, was still under contract to work on Toad Suck Daze, Satterfield said. She learned the ropes from Ott. The chamber has a Toad Suck Daze Committee, too, that oversees the festival.

Chamber board member Cate McConnell said she has worked with Satterfield for years.

“She is delightful to work with; she’s hardworking, dedicated and makes Toad Suck Daze what it is today,” McConnell said.

Satterfield said she hasn’t gotten jaded after coordinating the festival all these years.

“It’s been a blast. You still have the committee, obviously, and there’s always new people, but there’s also a lot of experience on there,” Satterfield said.

The festival has had ups and downs through the years, too. And no, it does not rain every year, Satterfield said.

“It didn’t rain in 2014,” she said. “If I look at trends, what you can see is years that it rained, sales are down.”

She recalled in 2010 when the city was under a tornado warning and the sirens went off, though.

To be certain of the year, she opens her desk drawer, grabs a handful of festival brochures and looks through them.

“I remember the year based on who the entertainment was,” she said. It happened the year Clint Black was supposed to perform.

“At that point, we had just put an [emergency] system in place. We informed the vendors. When the sirens went off, we’d actually shut a lot of the festival down in advance,” she said.

Clint Black didn’t get to perform.

“I want everybody to have a good time, but things like that are almost more important to me,” Satterfield said. “The chamber as a whole wants to make sure everybody has a good time but that it’s a safe environment.”

Satterfield said she rarely gets to watch any of the musical entertainment.

“I remember being really excited when Charlie Daniels came, but then I was busy with some emergency. I think something was leaking at the carnival — a generator was leaking oil. That was with a different carnival vendor,” she said.

“I enjoy, when I have some downtime, to get out and enjoy the arts and crafts booths. I have three nephews, and last year, I turned my radio off and took 30 minutes to watch one of them compete in the Crawl, Drag and Squirt competition, and I’ll do that again this year,” she said.

Sometimes new ideas work; sometimes they don’t, Satterfield said. She loved the idea of having an artist create an original painting of Toad Suck Daze each year and then making posters of it to sell. That idea didn’t take off, although Satterfield said some posters are still for sale in the Toad Store.

An original Toad Suck Daze painting by Heather Mainord hangs in Satterfield’s office, along with all kinds of Toad Suck Daze paraphernalia. A wooden plaque has the words Born to Race on it. Ironically, she has never raced a toad.

“Truthfully, I probably have not raced a toad,” she said.

Children’s programming at the festival has been successful, she said. A row of wooden plaques on her office wall are awards from the International Festivals and Events Association. This past year, children’s programming won its second Gold award.

“That probably means the most to me because we bill ourselves as a family-friendly festival, and being recognized internationally for our children’s programs backs that up,” she said. The chamber has to enter 40 to 50 pages of information to enter each award category.

When some downtown business owners expressed concerns about their lack of sales during the weekend, festival organizers tweaked the layout of booths and changed the timing of street closures to help the businesses. Reports afterward were positive, Satterfield said.

“We are lucky to have a downtown that really thrives in Conway and to have a festival in a thriving downtown,” she said

Festival proceeds have funded endowments at the University of Central Arkansas, Hendrix College and Central Baptist College, all in Conway, and the Arkansas Community Foundation/Faulkner County, which all provide scholarships. A donation has been given to Arkansas Preschool Plus the past few years for pre-K education.

This year, a donation was given to the Conway Symphony Orchestra and the Shakespeare Theatre for programs in the schools, Red Curtain Theatre and Blackbird Academy of Arts for education programs, and the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton for scholarships specifically in skilled trades. Proceeds also go toward downtown Conway improvements, including the hanging flower baskets.

Satterfield said Toad Suck Daze scholarships can go on forever with the endowments, even if the festival doesn’t exist one day.

Her goal is for Toad Suck Daze and the chamber to receive the Pinnacle Grand Award from the International Festivals and Events Association.

“That’s a big goal for me; I’ve never even tried for that,” she said. “Ultimately, I want to win that.”

Today, however, she plans to enjoy Toad Suck Daze “and watch other people have fun at the festival.”

Because that’s her job and, to her, that’s fun.

