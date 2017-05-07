• Malcolm Turnbull, the Australian prime minister, described his first face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump last week as "very, very warm" and "more family than formal."

• Gyanendra Shrestha, a Nepalese mountaineering official, said Min Bahadur Sherchan, 85, who was attempting to scale Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to climb the peak, died, likely of cardiac arrest.

• Kyle Bessemer, 30, was ordered to undergo mental-health treatment two months after a judge found him innocent by reason of insanity over accusations he sprayed a mixture of hand sanitizer, mouse poison and water on fresh food at grocery stores last year in Ann Arbor, Mich.

• Darlene Mullins, a 72-year-old grandmother of four, graduated summa cum laude with a degree in interdisciplinary studies from Tennessee State University, 55 years after she fell in love and cut short her college education to tend to her home and raise a family.

• Charles Rogers, 36, a member of the village council in Northport, Mich., is serving a 90-day jail sentence for creating divorce documents with court officials' forged signatures to impress a mistress in London, who then contacted his wife, who contacted police.

• Natalie Bailey, sheriff's office spokesman for Buncombe County, N.C., and other deputies said Jane Egle, 59, apparently was killed by her dog, a South African boerboel that would not allow 911 responders to enter her home, forcing them to kill the animal.

• Lucien Greaves, spokesman for the Satanic Temple, said the organization received approval from officials in Belle Plaine, Minn., to install a monument to veterans -- a black cube holding an upturned helmet with sides adorned with upside-down pentagrams -- to sit alongside other relics along a flag-lined walkway at the town's Memorial Park.

• Busadee Santipitak, Thailand's Foreign Ministry spokesman, said the government has invalidated the passport of Vorayuth Yoovidhya, the fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is wanted in a fatal hit-and-run.

• Kim Chambers, a legal permanent U.S. resident from New Zealand, said she was overwhelmed by the positive reception for an event she organized in which 12 athletes from around the world swam across the border from the U.S. to Mexico in a show of solidarity with immigrants.

