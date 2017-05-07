Malvern man dies after Jeep hits tree

A Malvern man died Saturday after his vehicle hit a tree in Hot Spring County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Joseph Hicks, 75, was driving a 2016 Jeep east on U.S. 70 in Bonnerdale just after 8 a.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, the report said. Hicks was killed.

No other vehicles were said to be involved, and no other injuries were reported.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the accident, state police said.

Metro on 05/07/2017