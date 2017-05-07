Master Gardeners schedule plant sale for Saturday in Conway

CONWAY — If the old adage “April showers bring May flowers” holds true, the Faulkner County Master Gardeners should have a record plant sale this year.

Members began digging plants in early April, dodging the rain showers, and hope to offer thousands of plants to the public for sale.

The plant sale is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St. There is no admission charge. Organizers suggest arriving early for the best selection.

“We’ve been digging in members’ yards and gardens, collecting our own plants,” said Nancy Penny, plant-sale chairwoman.

“Some members have been growing plants from seeds. We’ve also purchased some plants. We’ll have perennials and annuals … vegetables, herbs and flowers, trees and shrubs. We will have hostas, ferns, daylilies, iris and succulents,” she said.

“We will also have hanging baskets and houseplants, which would make good Mother’s Day gifts,” Penny said. “We will have a good variety of things.”

Janet Carson of Little Rock, horticulture specialist with the Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, will speak at 10 a.m. on The Right Plant in the Right Location.

Archie Musselman of Conway, the husband of Master Gardener Joyce Musselman, has handcrafted a potting bench that will be raffled during the event. Raffle tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and can be purchased only at the sale. The winner need not be present but will have to pick up the bench soon. The drawing will be held toward the end of the sale.

Penny said proceeds from the annual plant sale provide scholarships for local students pursuing degrees in agriculture-related fields. Proceeds are also used for the many beautification and education projects undertaken by local Master Gardeners.

Maire Caverley of Mayflower coordinated the digs this year.

“We had three scheduled digs in the fall and 10 this spring, with a total of about 3,500 plants dug,” Caverley said. “Other Master Gardeners dig and pot their own plants for the sale, and several start plants from seed.

“Some Master Gardeners have an interest and expertise in various plants, such as daylilies, hostas, natives and succulents, so we have some plants that are not available at garden centers,” she said. “All of our vegetables and herbs are grown by Master Gardeners.

“We purchase some flats of annuals to create hanging baskets and containers,”

Caverley said. “Overall, we expect to have more than 8,000 plants at the sale. We’ll also have a garden art section with fun and unique items created by Master Gardeners.”

Although the weather was “iffy” on April 3, a few Master Gardeners were at the Conway home of Charlie DeBoard. They were there to dig a variety of plants … star of Bethlehem,

ferns, wisteria and Lenten rose or hellebores, among others. They hoped to gather some cypress trees, too, but part of DeBoard’s front yard was under water.

“It’s Lake DeBoard,” he said, laughing.

DeBoard said he has been a Master Gardener for many years.

“I was a member of the second class,” he said, adding that was in 1997.

“My grandparents, Sam and Claudia Johnson of Conway, had a garden. She loved flowers, especially roses, and he had a truck patch of strawberries. So I grew up around gardeners,” DeBoard said.

“I’ve always loved the feel of dirt. I like to watch things grow from nothing into something,” he said.

“I ran our store, DeBoard Electronics, for years. My son, Chip DeBoard, the third generation, runs it now,” Charlie DeBoard said.

“I started gardening as therapy … as stress-relief,” he said.

“You can see how sick I am by looking around you,” he said, laughing and pointing to the massive lawn that he has landscaped, and now tends, himself.

“The Master Gardeners program has taught me a lot about what to do and not do,” he said.

“One of the best things I’ve learned is to read instructions. … One should read about a plant and how big it gets before one plants it,” he said, pointing to several plants that he was offering to the Master Gardeners as a way to thin out his own garden.

In addition to Penny and Caverley, another Master Gardener at the DeBoard dig was James Hyatt of Conway, who calls himself “the dirt manager.”

“I buy all the dirt we need to repot all the plants we dig,” he said. “I handle the logistics of the plant sale. We have to prepare the soil to get it ready for planting. We bought 15 yards of dirt this year. We have a staging area where we store the dirt and the plants before the plant sale.”

For more information on the Faulkner County Master Gardeners or their plant sale, contact Kami Marsh at the Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Service office at (501) 329-8344 or kmarsh@uaex.edu. The Master Gardeners is a program of the Cooperative Extension Service, which is part of the University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture.