Mosquitofest set for May 18-20 in McCrory

— The 32nd annual Mosquitofest, which will take place May 18-20 in downtown McCrory, will feature carnival rides, barbecue, live music and vendors.

The festival is sponsored by the McCrory Chamber of Commerce.

Betty Kate Thompson, president of the McCrory Chamber of Commerce, said Mosquitofest will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Don Jones, festival coordinator, said the community supports the festival.

“I’ve been involved with this festival in some form since its inception. I’ve been coordinator for about 20 years,” Jones said.

“It started as a sidewalk sale and festival, but then we brought in a full carnival and began renting a stage and lighting for concerts,” he said.

“Our festival runs from Thursday night to Saturday night, and we have tremendous turnout for our night crowds and concerts,” Jones said. “Our carnival consists of about 12 rides and an assortment of food stands and games.”

On Thursday, the carnival rides will open at 6 p.m.; then a live gospel show will begin at 7 p.m. on the main stage.

Jones said performers include Larry DeLawder and his family, as well as First Love, a local group.

“Larry is one of the top Barney Fife impersonators and a two-time Southern gospel instrumentalist of the year,” Jones said.

On Friday, the McCrory Volunteer Fire Department will host a catfish-fry fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. at the Civic Center. The meal will include fish, slaw, hushpuppies and fries. Proceeds from the fish fry will support the Fire Department.

Thompson said live music will begin around 7:30 p.m. Friday, featuring J.R. Rogers and the All-Star Band.

“He’s always a crowd favorite,” Jones said.

A vendor’s fair will take place Saturday.

“We will have jewelry, quilts, several arts and crafts vendors on Saturday, and Buddy Porter’s barbecue, among other things,” Jones said.

“Jim Tindall, a street artist, will be doing caricatures for people who walk up for free,” Thompson said.

“There will be something for everyone,” he said.

Thompson said the Woodruff County Library will host a story-time session for kids at 10 a.m. Saturday on the main stage.

A parade will take place in downtown McCrory.

“On Saturday, we will have a parade at 11 a.m., and the carnival will run a 1-4 p.m. armband special,” Jones said.

“The carnival will still be open the regular operating hours, from 6 to 10 that night as well,” Jones said.

He said karaoke will be on the main stage on Saturday afternoon, followed by a live performance by Mallory Everett from 4-5:30 p.m.

Sol Def will perform, and there will be a street dance from 8-11 p.m.

A fireworks display at 10 p.m. will wrap up the festival.

“For the newest event this year, we will be bringing in the Arkansas Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial. It will open Thursday and stay open throughout the festival,” Jones said.

“If you’ve never seen this, I highly recommend stopping in. It’s an amazing experience,” Jones said.

“There’s no admission fee to attend the festival,” Thompson said.

“It’s a community event, and all of the live performances are free,” Thompson added.

“We have a lot of children in our community who don’t get opportunities to do things over the summer,” Jones said. “This festival is one of the only chances they get to do something special for their summer vacation. Putting smiles on their faces makes it all worth it.”

