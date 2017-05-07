• Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to clarify remarks seen by some as denigrating to hip-hop music and rap lyrics. Cyrus, referring to remarks published in a Billboard interview, said she wants to be clear that she respects all genres of music. But, she said, she was asked about rap, and she wanted to make clear that she is "gravitating more toward uplifting, conscious rap." She said she's come to understand, as she gets older, the effect that music has on the world, and she feels the younger generation needs "to hear positive powerful lyrics." In the interview published Wednesday, Cyrus said sexually explicit lyrics "pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little." Cyrus' new single comes out Thursday. She said her new song is unlike anything she's recorded before.

• Country music legend Loretta Lynn remains hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Saturday. Maria Malta, a publicist for Sony Music, confirmed Friday that the 85-year-old singer and songwriter had been admitted into a Nashville, Tenn., hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills. Malta said Saturday that nothing had changed from information earlier posted on Lynn's website, which says she is responsive and is expected to make a full recovery. The website says Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates and that scheduled shows will be postponed. Lynn, whose father was a Kentucky coal miner, had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical "Coal Miner's Daughter" and including "You Ain't Woman Enough," "The Pill," and "One's on the Way."

• Diane Keaton will receive the American Film Institute's highest honor next month. The institute announced Friday that Keaton will accept its 45th Life Achievement Award during a gala tribute on June 8 in Los Angeles. The dinner ceremony will air as a special on TNT later in June. Keaton, 71, won an Academy Award for playing the title character in Annie Hall and has three other lead actress Oscar nominations.

