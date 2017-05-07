Women's march joins Venezuelan protest

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Women banged on pans and some stripped off their white shirts Saturday as they protested Venezuela's socialist government in an event the opposition billed as a "women's march against repression."

As they marched, local media carried a video showing people toppling a statue of the late President Hugo Chavez the day before in the western state of Zulia.

Thousands of women on Saturday took over some main streets in the wealthy eastern part of the city. Wearing the white shirts of the opponents of the country's increasingly embattled government, the women sang the national anthem and chanted, "Who are we? Venezuela! What do we want? Freedom!"

Some sported makeshift gear to protect against tear gas and rubber bullets. Others marched topless.

As they have near-daily for five weeks, police in riot gear again took control of major roads in the capital city. Clashes between police and protesters have left some three dozen dead in the past month.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez on Friday denounced the protest movement, and said opposition "terrorists" were attempting a kind of nonconventional warfare.

Spanish navy ship rescues 651 migrants

MADRID -- Spain's Defense Ministry said a Spanish navy ship has rescued 651 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe.

It said the frigate Canarias, participating in a joint European Union mission, made the rescue early Saturday morning off the coast of Libya. The ministry said the rescue operation was carried out "in complete darkness" and that the migrants were from several sub-Saharan countries.

Canarias has saved 1,958 migrants in less than three months patrolling the Mediterranean.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees have crossed the Mediterranean Sea in smugglers' boats in hopes of a better life in Europe, but thousands die each year in the treacherous waters. Libya is one of their prime launching points.

Taliban take control of Afghan district

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan -- Taliban insurgents overran a district police headquarters in northeastern Afghanistan after two days of intense fighting that left scores of casualties on both sides, Kunduz provincial officials said Saturday.

Mafuz Akbari, spokesman for the regional police commander, said the Taliban were able to take control of Qala-I Zal in Kunduz, but security forces were now pursuing the militants. It was unclear how many were killed and wounded.

"Reinforcements have been dispatched, and the enemy is under attack from both ground and air by the Afghan security forces," he said. "Soon our forces will regain the areas that are lost."

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released a statement confirming the group's fighters were in control of the district.

Rabani Rabani, a member of the provincial council, said the Taliban launched attacks from several directions on Afghan security checkpoints.

"Finally, early on Saturday the Taliban were able to capture the whole district and right now they are in control of Qala-I Zal," he said.

Tanzania bus wreck kills 32 students

DODOMA, Tanzania -- At least 35 people were killed, most of them young children, after a bus carrying students lost control and crashed in northern Tanzania, police said Saturday.

The bus had been carrying the students from a primary school in Arusha for an examination, Arusha Region Police Commander Charles Mkumbo said. It skidded off the road near the Mlera River in Meatu district and plunged into a gully.

Officials said the dead included 32 young students, two teachers and a bus driver.

Photos posted on Tanzania media showed one end of the bus crushed. Children's bodies were laid out along the paved road after being pulled from the wreckage, their faces covered. They appeared to be in school uniforms.

Tanzania government data show that this East African nation, slightly larger than Texas and Oklahoma combined, saw 3,574 people killed in traffic accidents in 2015 -- more than 6 per 100,000 people. In the World Bank's most recent estimates, Tanzania has fewer than 800 vehicles for every 100,000 people.

A Section on 05/07/2017