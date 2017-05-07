Pakistan sends aid after border clashes

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Pakistan dispatched truckloads of relief supplies Saturday to villages along the southwest border with Afghanistan, where Pakistan closed a border crossing in response to fighting that killed 11 of its people, officials said.

Akhtar Mohammad, a doctor at the government-run Chaman hospital, said doctors were treating dozens of people wounded in Friday's skirmishes between the two countries, adding that "some of them are still traumatized."

More than 50 Pakistani villagers and several troops were wounded when, Pakistan said, Afghanistan fired across the border on census workers and troops escorting them.

Pakistan responded by shutting the border and firing artillery shells that killed six Afghans.

The workers and their escorts were going door-to-door in villages along the border as part of a nationwide census, which began in March.

The ensuing exchange of fire reignited a centuries-old dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the boundary, known as the Durand Line, which runs through some villages. Pakistani officials said Saturday that they were still busy assessing damage caused by the Afghan artillery.

Pakistan said the Afghan government was informed about the census being undertaken on the Pakistani side of the border and that exact coordinates of the areas were also shared with Afghanistan.

Friday's fire ended when area commanders from the two armies communicated on a hotline that is set up between top army officers from the two sides to defuse tensions.

In strongly worded televised remarks, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said Saturday that the latest skirmishes were a reflection of the "nexus" between Afghanistan and India.

He said Afghanistan did not positively respond to Pakistan's efforts to improve relations in recent months. Asif warned that Pakistan would respond "fittingly" to Afghanistan if any further violations were committed along the border.

Also on Saturday, Samim Khpolwak, spokesman for the governor in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, said an overnight meeting between officials from both sides ended without a positive result. He said the border was still closed.

Separately, an Afghan truck driver died after a rocket fired from across the border on Friday hit him in Nangarhar province, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

He said the situation at the Torkham border crossing is now normal.

