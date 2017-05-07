Pretty predictable

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Over the past 24 years, trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez made each other a lot of money and became mainstays on the awards circuit.

Winning the Kentucky Derby is something they had both accomplished, but not together.

That all changed Saturday at soggy Churchill Downs.

Always Dreaming, a headstrong colt who caused his connections much consternation during the week, skimmed over the soupy stretch of Churchill Downs on Saturday to win the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

Velazquez and Always Dreaming fired out of the gate and sailed along the sodden track as if riding the tide. Once they shook loose of Battle of Midway at the mile mark, everyone else was running for second place.

"I just waited for the competition to press me a little," Velazquez said of the situation heading into the stretch. "When I asked him, he stretched the lead. They were going to have to go really fast to catch him."

Always Dreaming completed the mile and a quarter in 2:03.59, and returned $11.40 on a $2 bet to win.

Arkansas Derby third-place finisher Lookin At Lee rode the rail all the way around and finished second, 2¾ lengths back, and Santa Anita Derby runner-up Battle of Midway hung on for third.

Arkansas Derby winner Classic Empire, last year's 2-year-old champion, got up for fourth.

There wasn't much drama to the race, but Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen said he thought 33-1 long shot Lookin At Lee was poised to give him his first Derby victory when jockey Corey Lanerie made a late move on Always Dreaming. But Asmussen tipped his hat to Pletcher's horse, who would not allow the distance to close.

"When Corey cut the corner, I thought we were the winner," Asmussen said. "We didn't win because that horse ran well to the wire. No other reason."

Always Dreaming never faded.

"He was impressive," said trainer Graham Motion, whose Maryland-based Irish War Cry ($4.80 to 1) went off as the second betting choice but faded to finish 10th. "He ran fast and he finished fast."

Always Dreaming ($4.70 to 1) ended up as the post-time favorite by the narrowest of margins and became the fifth consecutive betting favorite to win a race that once went 20 consecutive years without a winning favorite.

The son of 2012 Arkansas Derby winner Bodemeister arrived in Louisville after a big victory in the Florida Derby and timed workouts that hearkened back to the most recent big horses -- American Pharoah and California Chrome.

Then, the wheels came off.

In the days leading up to the Derby, the colt showed up each morning as if he were being led to a rodeo chute. He bucked, balked, bolted and basically acted like a child being hauled to summer school.

It forced Pletcher to be part horse mechanic, part horse whisperer. He changed the colt's workout equipment, employing more constrictive reins. He put a different exercise rider on his back.

"There were a few anxious moments earlier in the week," said Pletcher, conceding there was a problem. "For whatever reason, he was ready to run upon arrival."

The morning drama fed into a bigger narrative. As successful as Pletcher had been in races won and money earned, he had developed a reputation as the best horseman with the best horses who had trouble winning the biggest race.

Pletcher was 1 for 45 in the Derby when the gates popped open, a number that even he found troubling. He annually has 100-plus horses in training and operates his stable like a megacorporation, running horses daily on tracks all over the country.

"To me, it felt like I really needed that second one," Pletcher said. "The first one was extra special. I have a tremendous respect for the race, tremendous respect for how difficult it is to win."

Pletcher trained Super Saver, who ran away with the 2010 race on a sloppy track that looked a lot like the one here Saturday. But another rider, Calvin Borel, was on board. The next year Velazquez visited the winner's circle with Animal Kingdom but was riding for another trainer, Graham Motion.

Pletcher, 49, has been North America's champion trainer seven times, and his horses have won more than $336 million.

Velazquez, 45, is already in the Hall of Fame and has twice been named the best jockey in North America.

Saturday, in front of 158,070 drenched spectators, they were on the same team as they have been so many times in the past.

So, in the paddock Saturday, Pletcher gave Velazquez a leg up on Always Dreaming, assisting his old friend just as he had 20-some years ago on an inexpensive claiming horse.

As he had back then, he told Velazquez he would meet him in the winner's circle.

"We needed one together," Pletcher said.

They are no longer as young as they once were. But that made Saturday better.

"I really think being behind me for 24 years together," Velazquez said, "that's a long time for him to still trust in me and give me the opportunity. It's not very often it happens in this business."

Information for this article contributed by Joe Drape of the New York Times and Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun.

