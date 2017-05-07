Recipient of Justice for Victims award a front-line advocate for victims

The calming sound of water lapping up against a kayak soothes Mary Medlock after a long week. While she has time to, she enjoys the outdoors.

Medlock, a victim witness coordinator for the 3rd Judicial District’s prosecuting attorney’s office, recently received the Justice for Victims award.

The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association gives out the award annually.

“What I’m most proud of for this award is the opportunity to educate people about victims of crime,” Medlock said.

“The public reads about crimes committed by defendants, and about their sentences, but what they don’t know is that there is a whole aspect of these crimes that they know nothing about, and that’s the victims,” she said.

“They often enter counseling, not just to deal with the abuse but to prepare themselves for trial. For the victim, a crime isn’t over when the defendant gets arrested,” Medlock said.

“I coordinate the victims of felony cases in circuit court,” she said. “I notify them of court dates, answer questions, relay messages to the prosecutor and help prepare them for jury trial.”

Medlock works for Henry Boyce, the elected prosecuting attorney for the 3rd Judicial District.

Boyce said he never has to worry about whether Medlock is doing her job.

“In any business, you typically have to micromanage or oversee the daily responsibilities of a lot of people,” Boyce said.

“In my experience, that isn’t the case. Nobody ever calls and says they haven’t heard from anyone regarding their case. Nobody calls saying they don’t understand why nobody has contacted them and explained what’s happening,” he said.

“I don’t have to worry about whether or not we’re staying in touch with the victims in my district because Mary is there,” Boyce said.

He said the victim witness coordinator for his office is the front-line advocate for the victim of any crime.

Boyce said nominating Medlock for the Justice for Victim’s award was easy.

“I immediately told my assistant that we needed to nominate Mary for the award,” he said. “I can’t imagine anyone in the state more qualified to receive that recognition than Mary Medlock.

“I wrote her nomination letter in about 15 minutes off the top of my head. It wasn’t difficult for me to think of things that justified her being considered to win [the award]. The recognition is so easily justified.”

Boyce described Medlock as gregarious, outgoing, organized and dedicated.

“She is an independent thinker,” Boyce said. “She has a just moral compass, and she’s very hardworking.

“I’m extremely proud and feel fortunate to have somebody of her caliber in my district willing to do the job.”

Medlock is also a multidisciplinary team coordinator for the Arkansas Commission on Child Abuse, Rape and Domestic Violence.

“The multidisciplinary team consists of professionals who work in the field of child abuse,” Medlock said. “Each county meets once a month, and we review the child-abuse cases that have been accepted to the child-abuse hotline.

“We review each hotline report as a team and discuss the best possible outcome for the child.”

Medlock is also a Northeast Arkansas Infant and Child Death Review Team coordinator.

“This team is established through the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention Unit. The goal is to review every preventable child death in Arkansas,” Medlock said. “We meet every three months and review child deaths from the previous year in those counties.

“The goal is to determine factors that could have prevented those deaths and establish laws, protocols, guidelines, etc. that could prevent future deaths.”

Medlock said she was hired as a victim witness coordinator a few months after graduating from college, worked in the position for five years, then quit to stay home and raise her children.

“I did that for several years, then started working with the multidisciplinary team when the position of victim witness coordinator became available again. I’ve been back in that position since 2013,” Medlock said.

“I do something different every day. Some days I have team meetings, some days I have victim meetings, some days I’m in court, and other days I’m at my office trying to get caught up on paperwork,” she said. “I travel the district a lot, too, so I get to see different people every day.”

Medlock said the most important thing about her job is the victims.

“I want them to know that the abuse, or the crime, doesn’t define them,” Medlock said. “It takes a whole team of people to get a child through a trial. I like being part of that team.

“I want to make sure that their story is being heard, that they know someone believes them, that someone is going to hold the perpetrator accountable.”

Medlock said she wants victims to know that what happened to them was wrong, and that we, as a society, care.

“I want to be there with them through what is often a lengthy and difficult court process,” she said.

Medlock said if she wasn’t in her current field, she’d want to be an author.

“I would write all day and have lots of cats and dogs and never leave the house,” she said.

Medlock said justice is the most rewarding thing about her job.

“I would like to say justice, but justice looks different for each victim,” she explained. “For some victims, it just means the perpetrator leaves them alone, and they never have to see him again. For others, it means he goes to prison.

“It’s rewarding when they feel like justice has been done on their behalf.”

Medlock said she attends some form of training almost monthly.

“I like to stay on top of current trends in the field,” she said.

Medlock is also the board president of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association for the 3rd District.

Medlock was born in Newport News, Virginia, where her father was stationed in the United States Air Force.

She explained that she moved from there to Peoria, Illinois, then to Cherokee Village.

“I graduated from the Highland School District, where my children attend now, and attended college at Arkansas State University-Jonesboro,” Medlock said. “I majored in criminology with a minor in psychology.”

Medlock lives in Hardy and works in Ash Flat.

Her husband, Blake Medlock, teaches business classes at Highland High School and is the youth director at the couple’s church.

“I have two children,” Mary Medlock said. “My son is in sixth grade, and my daughter is in ninth. Both are busy with extracurricular activities.

“My son plays soccer, my daughter plays basketball and runs track, and both kids are in the band. When I’m not at work, I’m usually with my kids.”

In her free time, Medlock enjoys the outdoors.

“I love to do anything outside. We live on a lake, so I like to kayak or sit on the back deck and read,” she said. “I like to hike with my family, take the dog on walks to the creek and take the kids out on back roads in the Jeep during the summer.”

