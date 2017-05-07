W.Va. airport reopens after fatal crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A runway at a West Virginia airport reopened Saturday after a propeller plane carrying UPS cargo crashed, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

Mike Plante, a spokesman at Yeager Airport in Charleston, said in a statement that National Transportation Safety Board investigators gave the go-ahead for the runway to reopen Saturday.

Plante said maintenance crews swept and reconditioned the runway and the airport was reopened just after noon.

Officials said the runway was gouged when the Air Cargo Carriers plane made a hard landing and went off the edge of a steep, wooded hillside Friday.

The plane departed from Louisville, Ky., at 5:43 a.m. and arrived at the Charleston airport a little over two hours later, Plante said. A safety board lead investigator, Bill English, said the sky was overcast.

"We appreciate the patience of our passengers during this difficult time," said Terry Sayre, Yeager Airport's executive director.

Navy SEAL killed in Somalia identified

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon has identified the Navy SEAL killed in a military operation in Somalia.

The Defense Department said Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, of Falmouth, Maine, was killed during an operation Thursday against the extremist group al-Shabab. He is the first American to die in combat in the African country since 1993.

A Pentagon spokesman said Friday that U.S. special operations troops had come under fire after U.S. aircraft delivered Somali forces to the target area.

Last month, the U.S. said it was sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment there in about two decades.

The U.S. in recent years has sent a small number of special operations forces and counterterrorism advisers to Somalia and conducted airstrikes there.

Filing raps bomb suspect's interrogation

NEW YORK -- The FBI improperly interrogated a man who slipped in and out of consciousness while recovering from gunshot wounds after his arrest in a bombing rampage through New Jersey and New York that injured dozens of people, defense lawyers said in court papers Friday.

The lawyers sought to exclude statements made by Ahmad Khan Rahimi from a trial, although they said in a footnote that prosecutors already have said they don't plan to use the statements as part of evidence they'll initially show jurors.

In the defense submission, dated Thursday, lawyers said Rahimi was interrogated four times after he was shot at least 11 times as he was arrested Sept. 19.

They said the efforts to interrogate him occurred in a New Jersey hospital while he was in critical condition, "encumbered by needles and restraints, often unconscious, and effectively held incommunicado, deprived of the assistance of an attorney, family or friends."

Rahimi, an Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen, is charged in Manhattan federal court with detonating a pipe bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, N.J., and planting two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan on Sept. 17. He has pleaded innocent and is being held without bail.

One of the bombs didn't explode. The other detonated in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 30 people.

Charged ex-officer posts bond in Texas

DALLAS -- A white Texas police officer is free on bond on a murder charge in the shooting of a black teenager who was inside a car leaving a party.

Roy Oliver surrendered Friday night, just hours after the Dallas County sheriff's office issued a warrant for his arrest in the April 29 death of Jordan Edwards, 15. Oliver, who was fired Tuesday from the police force in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs, was released after posting bail at the Parker County jail in Weatherford, about 95 miles west of Dallas. Oliver's bail had been set at $300,000.

The warrant was issued based on evidence that suggested Oliver "intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Edwards and his two brothers and two other teenagers were leaving a house party in Balch Springs when Oliver opened fire on their car with a rifle. The bullets shattered the front passenger-side window and struck Edwards.

Police had said the teenagers' car was backing up toward officers "in an aggressive manner," but later said body camera video showed the vehicle actually driving away from the officers.

