Ruling, sale please Texarkana agency

TEXARAKANA -- Members of the Advertising and Promotion Commission said they are pleased after reviewing a ruling in the sale of the Texarkana Convention Center.

"We feel like it puts us in a position to go forward with respect to our vision," commission Chairman Buddy Allen said.

An April 27 bankruptcy court ruling decided whether the commission must continue to honor financial incentives it negotiated with the convention center's bankrupt original owner, Texarkana Hotels LLP.

Local businessman James Naples' purchase of the convention center for $6.55 million in cash closed the next day.

The judge in Texarkana Hotels' bankruptcy proceeding ruled that the commission's payments of $84,800 per year must continue to Naples. The commission's annual payments of $150,000 under a separate agreement do not transfer to Naples, nor does a deal to rebate city hotel and restaurant taxes paid by the convention center.

The $150,000 incentive is paid in monthly installments and April's was the last, said Texarkana Finance Director TyRhonda Henderson. The commission will rebate the convention center's taxes collected through April and then stop doing so.

"I'm pleased with the judge's ruling, and I'm looking forward to a good relationship with the new owner," said Tim Johnson, an Advertising and Promotion commissioner and a member of the Texarkana Board of Directors, adding that the money saved will not necessarily be disbursed to applicants for Advertising and Promotion Commission funding.

"It's not going to be like there's another 150 grand to spend. We'll be more frugal with it than that.

"We have always had to be very frugal because of the commitments that we have. This may ease that up somewhat, but we still have to have guidelines to follow on how it can be spent and look for what will give us the biggest return for our hotels, motels and restaurants," Johnson said.

State Desk on 05/07/2017