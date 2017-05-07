Sales tax increase for salaries on Blytheville ballot

Seeking a way to retain police officers and firefighters longer, Blytheville aldermen have set a special election Tuesday on a half-percent sales tax.

If approved by voters, the citywide tax will collect about $1.4 million a year, Mayor James Sanders said.

Blytheville's sales tax rate is 10 percent, with 1 percentage point going to the city, 2.5 percentage points collected by Mississippi County and 6.5 percentage points going to the state.

In addition to raising public safety salaries, Sanders said the city would also refurbish the old National Guard armory building into a justice complex and headquarters for police.

Currently, the Police Department is housed in a 90-year-old building across from the Mississippi County Courthouse. The Arkansas Department of Labor deemed the department's building inadequate. During an inspection, officials ordered officers to vacate the facility for at least two days while crews repaired it.

The state Labor Department found improper electrical wiring, unguarded electrical panels and numerous extension cords that were considered fire hazards during the inspection Monday. Labor Department inspectors found several buckets used to catch rain that leaked through the roof. Several buckets had 4 to 5 inches of water in them, the inspection found.

Officers moved to another section of the building while repairs were made.

A jail to accommodate 12 inmates has closed because of standards violations, the mayor said.

Refurbishing the armory at 1700 S. Division St. will cost the city about $2.7 million, Sanders said.

The city took over the building in 2015 when the National Guard closed it due to budget cuts.

Sanders said he also wants to make police and firefighters' salaries more competitive with departments around the state.

"We are doing this for longevity," he said.

Blytheville's patrol officers earn a starting salary of $30,000. While it is competitive with some other area police departments, Blytheville officers receive minimal pay raises while rising up the ranks.

"We're seeing patrol officers leave after 2½ years," Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson has said. "Now we're starting to see those who stayed here longer leaving, too. They find they can go down the road and get more competitive pay."

Sanders said the tax's passage will allow officials to restructure pay schedules and give officers more money before they advance in rank.

"We want them to stay and make decent wages," he said.

The Mississippi County city of about 15,000 residents has 35 police officers after recently hiring two new officers. The city has budgeted for 39 officers.

Blytheville also has 30 firefighters in its department.

The tax's passage will allow the city to buy more and newer equipment for the Fire Department, the mayor said.

The tax has received support of the Greater Blytheville Chamber of Commerce, which cited a recent increase in violent crime as a reason for that support.

"While public safety is a problem nationwide, crime has become the key issue we face in Blytheville," chamber President Randy Lemmons said in a news release. "We need to feel safe in our homes. Strong law enforcement is a must, and strong law enforcement costs money."

"By voting for this public safety tax, you will be staking your claim on a safer Blytheville," Lemmons said.

Early voting in the special election began Tuesday.

The Blytheville School Board is also asking residents to approve a 2.5-mill increase for teacher salaries on June 13.

Metro on 05/07/2017