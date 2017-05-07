Texas man found dead in his trunk

The Hot Spring County sheriff's office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in the trunk of his car Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Cash said deputies were called about 2 p.m. to a wooded area near Baroid Road and Arkansas 51. He said they found the body of a 64-year-old man in the trunk of the man's Mercury Grand Marquis.

The man had been shot several times. Cash said it appeared the man had been dead for about 10 hours.

Investigators determined the man was from Allen, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas, but the sheriff's office had not released his identity late Saturday.

Cash said it appeared someone tried to destroy the vehicle after the killing. He said the sheriff's office found a cloth that had been stuck in the vehicle's fuel door and burned.

Further details were not immediately available.

Cash said the sheriff's office is investigating the killing along with Arkansas State Police.

No arrests had been made late Saturday.

