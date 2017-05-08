The Nation in Brief

Fire rages at Georgia wildlife refuge

FOLKSTON, Ga. — Firefighters were battling Sunday to prevent a fire in a southern Georgia wildlife refuge from spreading, authorities said.

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge said in a statement that “extremely dangerous burning conditions persist” and that 11,000 acres had been consumed by fire in the previous two days. The unincorporated community of St. George is under a mandatory evacuation order, and Charlton County schools have been closed for today.

The fire in total had burned 129,856 acres, and wind gusts and dry conditions were raising the risk of the fire spreading, the statement said. The fire was 12 percent contained.

The area, on the Georgia-Florida line, is also under a dense smoke advisory that is expected to affect visibility in the towns of Callahan, Ratliff and northern Duval County near the Jacksonville International airport. Some road closures were in effect, and the main entrance to the refuge was closed.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning April 6 and has burned almost entirely within the Okefenokee refuge boundaries for the past month. However, fire spread to private land around the refuge Friday.

Texas ban on ‘sanctuary cities’ signed

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday signed a law banning “sanctuary cities” and allowing police to ask about a person’s immigration status.

Abbott, a Republican in his first term, signed the bill during a Facebook Live video feed with no advance public notice. He said similar laws have already been tested in federal court, where opponents have already hinted the bill will be challenged as discriminatory against Hispanics.

“Texas has now banned sanctuary cities in the Lone Star State,” Abbott said.

Every major police chief in Texas opposed the bill, which threatens sheriffs and police chiefs with jail time if they don’t comply with federal requests to hold illegal alien criminal suspects for possible deportation.

The term “sanctuary city” has no legal definition, though it is popularly used to describe a city that does not cooperate with national efforts to enforce immigration laws.

Trial set today for Tulsa officer in killing

TULSA — Jurors, in a trial that starts today, will hear the manslaughter case against a white Oklahoma police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man last year.

Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby is accused of overreacting when she shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher in September. Prosecutors say Crutcher wasn’t armed or combative when Shelby approached him on a street after his SUV broke down and that he obeyed Shelby’s commands to raise his hands. Shelby’s attorneys say she feared for her life, believing he was reaching into his vehicle for a gun.

Her attorneys say that in the two minutes before cameras began recording the encounter, Shelby repeatedly ordered Crutcher to stop walking away from her and to get on the ground. Shelby also said she feared Crutcher was under the influence of PCP, a powerful hallucinogenic.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler charged Shelby with first-degree manslaughter six days after the shooting. An affidavit accused her of “becoming emotionally involved to the point that she overreacted.”

Shelby, who has been on unpaid leave, faces four years to life in prison if convicted.

Trump an opioid fighter, Priebus assures

WASHINGTON — White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday that President Donald Trump remains committed to fighting the nation’s opioid crisis and that “nothing is finalized” regarding a proposal to gut the budget of the White House’s “drug czar.”

“I would always tell people, judge President Trump by his actions, not leaked documents and hypotheticals,” Priebus said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “And the actual actions of this president is a total commitment to this epidemic across this country.”

Priebus was pressed by moderator Chris Wallace about reports that Trump is considering slashing the budget of the “drug czar” by 95 percent, effectively eliminating the decades-old Office of National Drug Control Policy.

In an email sent to full-time employees, Richard Baum, the acting director of the office, said the administration’s proposed cuts were “at odds” with Trump asking the office to support a new commission that is seeking to fight the opioid crisis.

“I would tell you that nothing is final in this debate and discussion in regard to this particular issue, in this particular office,” Priebus said.

A Section on 05/08/2017