Aid group rescues 514 migrants at sea

BARCELONA, Spain — More than 500 migrants who were trying to cross the Mediterranean in several small boats that were in danger of capsizing have been rescued at sea, a Spanish aid organization said Sunday.

Proactiva Open Arms spokesman Laura Lanuza said the Golfo Azzurro, a former fishing trawler the group operates, plucked 514 migrants from more than a dozen rubber and wooden boats during a 24-hour period from Saturday to Sunday morning.

The people rescued were refugees fleeing the war in Syria and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

The rescue boat was filled to capacity and headed for an Italian port since the weather was turning bad, she said.

The Golfo Azzurro was operating as part of a nongovernmental organization rescue fleet coordinated by the Italian coast guard.

Also on Sunday, Spain’s maritime rescue service said a rescue boat and helicopter worked together to save three migrants in a small vessel found 2½ miles off the Spanish coast.