Arkansas man stabbed to death after trying to break up fight, police say; 1 arrested

SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale man died early Sunday after he tried to break up a fight and was stabbed four times, according to a preliminary police report.

Police said they found Luis Esmurria-Anaya, 44, bleeding on the staircase at 2:06 a.m. at 1705 Lowell Road, Building C. He was pronounced dead at Northwest Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

Esmurria-Anaya lived at the same apartment complex, but in a different building, Sgt. Chad Niccum said in email. His exact address was not immediately available Monday morning.

No one else was hurt, police said.

SWAT arrested Hector M. Solivan, 20, of Springdale at his home Sunday afternoon on a charge of first-degree murder and a separate misdemeanor charge, police said. Solivan had fled from where the stabbing occurred, the report shows.

Esmurria-Anaya and Solivan did not know each other, Niccum said. Alcohol was a factor in the altercation, he said.

Niccum did not answer a question about whether Esmurria-Anaya knew the man Solivan was fighting with. He said information about the witnesses could not be released Monday.

Solivan was at the Washington County jail with no bond set as of Monday morning. A court hearing has been set for Wednesday, according to online jail records.