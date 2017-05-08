Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 08, 2017, 3:32 p.m.

Arkansas pitcher earns SEC honor

By Bob Holt

This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.

trevor-stephan-of-arkansas-pitches-to-a-rhode-island-batter-friday-march-10-2017-during-the-second-game-of-a-doubleheader-at-baum-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Trevor Stephan of Arkansas pitches to a Rhode Island batter Friday, March 10, 2017, during the second game of a doubleheader at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas junior right-hander Trevor Stephan was named SEC pitcher of the week Monday for his complete game performance in a 2-0 seven-inning victory at Tennessee last Saturday.

Stephan (5-3, 3.14 ERA) pitched a 1-hitter and had 11 strikeouts and 2 walks.

It was the the first shutout by an Arkansas pitcher since Zach Jackson against Kentucky last season — also in a seven-inning game — and Stephan's third game with 10 or more strikeouts this season, including 13 against Rhode Island on March 10.

Stephan, a junior college transfer from Magnolia, Texas, has pitched 63 innings this season with 82 strikeouts and 14 walks and held opponents to a .212 batting average.

