Arkansas pitcher earns SEC honor

Arkansas junior right-hander Trevor Stephan was named SEC pitcher of the week Monday for his complete game performance in a 2-0 seven-inning victory at Tennessee last Saturday.

Stephan (5-3, 3.14 ERA) pitched a 1-hitter and had 11 strikeouts and 2 walks.

It was the the first shutout by an Arkansas pitcher since Zach Jackson against Kentucky last season — also in a seven-inning game — and Stephan's third game with 10 or more strikeouts this season, including 13 against Rhode Island on March 10.

Stephan, a junior college transfer from Magnolia, Texas, has pitched 63 innings this season with 82 strikeouts and 14 walks and held opponents to a .212 batting average.