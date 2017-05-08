Arkansas film festival has superhero ending; 'A League of Their Own' stars entertain softball crowd

SPRINGDALE -- There aren't any phone booths at Arvest Ballpark, but somehow 1,025 superheroes got into costume upon arriving to the third annual A League of Their Own reunion ballgame Sunday.

The event signaled the conclusion of the Bentonville Film Festival.

Children, families, veterans, celebrities and athletes -- dressed as Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men and others -- gathered on the ballpark lawn Sunday morning in an attempt to break the 2010 Guinness World Record for most people in one location dressed as superheroes. Rubie's Costume Co., a manufacturer and distributor of Halloween costumes, awarded free admission to the game and handed out superhero costumes.

Jessica Tutt and her 6-year-old son, both of Rogers, wore matching Superman costumes and capes for the occasion and were still sporting them by the end of the game.

"I probably would have changed, but he wanted me to wear my costume with him the whole time," Tutt said as her son played his third round of Wiffle ball in the Peekaboo Magazine KidsZone at Arvest Ballpark. "I love what the Bentonville Film Festival is and what it says" about empowering others, she added.

Sunday's outpouring of superheroes did not break the world record, which was set by Will Ferrell and Paramount Studios at 1,580 people, but it did set the state record.

Tutt's family was one of hundreds that made time for the reunion game. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the 1992 film about the formation of a women's professional baseball league during World War II. Jon Williams, co-host of the Jon and Deek show on radio station KXNA, and Kyle Kellams, KUAF news director and host of Ozarks at Large, were game announcers. Lourds Lane, the founder of an arts education empowerment curriculum The SuperYou FUNdation, sang the national anthem.

"This event has been so popular the past two years," said actress and Bentonville Film Festival co-founder Geena Davis. "This year marks the 25th anniversary of the film, so we are especially excited to host this event again, and I'm thrilled to have many of my Rockford Peaches castmates attending the game."

A collector's edition of A League of Their Own was recently released and included a bonus feature titled "Bentonville, Baseball & The Enduring Legacy of A League of Their Own," which focused on the annual softball game at the festival, featuring interviews with Davis and others.

Special guests at this year's reunion game included Lori Petty, who was Kit Keller in the movie; Megan Cavanagh (Marla Hooch); Tracy Reiner (Betty "Spaghetti" Horn); Anne Ramsay (Helen Haley); Patti Pelton (Marbleann Wilkenson); and Renee Coleman (Alice Gasper). Sue Zipay, an All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player who played for the Rockford Peaches in 1953 and 1954, also attended.

Davis and Cavanagh also attended last year's event.

"It feels great to be back," Cavanagh said from the field. "I'm grateful to the fans for coming out. It's just so beautiful here."

The movie's Rockford Peaches were joined by Mo McRae, who played Tyler in Sons of Anarchy and currently stars in Fox's Pitch; former Arkansas Razorback and NFL running back Peyton Hillis; and Steven Shyrock of Mars North America. Opposing team Belles included Paul Featherstone of Sony and Kevin Pate, Twilla Brooks, Chris Nagelson, Charles Redfield, Andrea Albright and Casey Burger of Wal-Mart.

Hillis said he returned to the reunion game for the second time because "I love what the festival does for the community."

Filmmakers and directors sat with other families in the audience. Several sponsors and vendors provided giveaways, such as Starburst inflatable noisemakers, and Mars representatives threw stuffed M&M plush toys into the crowd.

The entertainment continued on the field, where each break was filled with interviews and contests, such as a karaoke performance by a group of young women dressed as Beauty and the Beast's Belle, The Little Mermaid's Ariel, Brave's Merida, Cinderella and other Disney princesses, and a dizzy bat race.

Celebrity players made their own fun on the field -- Ramsey did a little dance to celebrate getting to first base, Petty rallied the crowd before hitting and theatrically spun in a circle with her first strike, and Cavanagh, rather than landing on home plate, lay down flat on her back on nearby grass, eliciting laughs on her arrival.

Nagelson, McRae and Hillis all hit home runs, and Pate hit a grand slam. The Peaches won the game 20-12.

Metro on 05/08/2017