Ex-DHS employee pleads not guilty in sexual assault of 4-year-old Arkansas girl

BENTONVILLE -- A former Arkansas Department of Human Services employee accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl pleaded not guilty Monday.

Jorge Alcon, 70, is charged with second-degree sexual assault, a felony punishable with a prison sentence ranging from five to 20 years.

He entered his plea at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Monday. He is free on $75,000 bond.

Bentonville police began to investigate the case October 2015 after the girl told her foster parents she didn't want to go on her visitations because she didn't want to see Alcon. The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, where she gave details of being abused by Alcon, the affidavit says.

Alcon was a program assistant for the state department and provided transportation and supervision for the girl's visitations, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Alcon was interviewed by police and described the girl as the aggressor of any contact between the two, according to the affidavit.

Alcon was hired in 2000, and he passed federal and state background checks as well as checks of the child and adult maltreatment registries, according to Amy Webb, a spokesman for the State Department of Human Services.

Alcon also underwent and passed periodic background checks, she said.