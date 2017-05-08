Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 08, 2017, 12:20 p.m.

Food Network host to bring 'culinary variety show' to Little Rock

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 10:55 a.m.

host-alton-brown-as-seen-on-iron-chef-gauntlet-season-1

Host Alton Brown, as seen on Iron Chef Gauntlet, Season 1.


Television personality and Food Network host Alton Brown will bring a “live culinary variety show” to Little Rock in November, according to a news release.

Brown’s show, “Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science,” will be held at the Robinson Performance Hall on Nov. 18 as part of his North American tour, Celebrity Attractions entertainment group said.

The two-hour show will combine “science, music and food,” according to the release.

Brown's second live variety show contains “all-new everything including songs, new comedy, new puppets, and bigger and better potentially dangerous food demonstrations,” he said.

Brown created, wrote and hosted the Food Network show Good Eats. He has also hosted other Food Network shows and has written several books on food.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

