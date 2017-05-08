French elect centrist Macron as president

PARIS -- French voters elected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and dashing the populist dream of far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Macron, who had never run for office before, celebrated with thousands of jubilant, flag-waving supporters outside the Louvre museum in Paris on Sunday night.

The European Union anthem "Ode to Joy" played as he strode out to address the swelling crowd.

"France has won," he said. "There is no precedent, no equivalent to what we did. Everyone said it was impossible. But they didn't know France."

Macron will be sworn in as soon as this week. French presidents are usually sworn in within 10 days of a runoff.

Le Pen, Macron's opponent in the runoff, quickly called the 39-year-old to concede after the polls closed in France. She said voters had chosen "continuity," linking him to the departing Socialist government, in which he served as economy minister.

Macron told the Louvre crowd that the Le Pen vote was one of "anger, disarray."

"I will do everything in the five years to come so there is no more reason to vote for the extremes," he said.

Earlier, in a solemn televised victory speech, Macron vowed to heal the social divisions exposed by France's acrimonious election campaign.

"I know the divisions in our nation that led some to extreme votes. I respect them," he said, unsmiling. "I know the anger, the anxiety, the doubts that a large number of you also expressed. It is my responsibility to hear them."

Parisians lined the streets outside Macron's campaign headquarters to see his motorcade whisk him away to the party at the Louvre. His wife, Brigitte, joined him on stage after his address.

Macron said he understood that some voters backed him reluctantly, simply to keep out Le Pen and her National Front party, which has a long history of anti-Semitism and racial prejudice.

"I know that this is not a blank check," he said. "I know about our disagreements. I will respect them."

National Front

After the most closely watched and unpredictable French presidential campaign in recent memory, many voters rejected the runoff choices altogether, casting blank or spoiled ballots in record numbers in an election with 75 percent voter turnout -- the worst since 1969. Police sprayed tear gas and detained dozens of protesters holding running demonstrations through eastern Paris after the election results came out.

With about 90 percent of votes counted, Macron had 64 percent support. Le Pen had 36 percent -- about double what Jean-Marie Le Pen, her father and co-founder of their National Front party, achieved at the same stage in the 2002 presidential election.

The outcome gave the National Front new legitimacy even as the results showed that the party remains anathema to much of the French electorate.

Marine Le Pen called the vote a mandate for the National Front to become a new "patriotic and Republican alliance" that would be "the primary opposition force against the new president." She added that the new political divide would be between "patriots and globalists," and that her party would transform into a new political force reflecting all those who voted for her.

The National Front will turn its focus to June legislative elections, analysts and party leaders said. The party currently boasts two deputies in the National Assembly but hopes to reach 15 seats, enough to form an official parliamentary group. This would grant it the capacity to form part of the official opposition to the ruling party, to gain additional speaking time in parliament and to hold more sway in powerful government commissions.

Le Pen said her "historic and massive" score turned her party into "the leading opposition force against the new president's plans."

"I call on all patriots to join us," Le Pen said. "France will need you more than ever in the months ahead."

Her supporters at a National Front election night gathering in Paris put on a brave face.

"Now we enter combat," said Didier Roxel, a National Front legislative candidate.

Le Pen and Macron offered polar-opposite visions: Le Pen's closed borders against Macron's open ones; his commitment to free trade ran against her proposals to protect the French from global economic competition and immigration. Her desire to free France from the EU and the shared euro currency contrasted with his argument that both are essential for the future of Europe's third-largest economy.

Macron also benefited from the stumble of the early favorite in the race. Conservative former Prime Minister Francois Fillon was vilified after a newspaper reported that his wife and children had earned almost $1 million from taxpayer-funded jobs that they never did. Fillon is facing charges in the case.

On the left, the Socialist Party imploded, its candidate abandoned by voters who wanted to punish Francois Hollande, France's most unpopular president since World War II. With polls late last year putting Hollande's approval rating at about 4 percent, he decided in December not to run again. His Socialist stand-in, Benoit Hamon, was eliminated in the election's first round with 6.35 percent of the vote.

Before that implosion, Macron quit Hollande's government to run as an independent. His startup political movement -- optimistically named "En Marche," French for "In Motion" or "Onward" -- caught fire in just one year, harnessing voters' hunger for new faces and new ideas.

That support helped Macron become France's youngest-ever president and its youngest leader since Napoleon became emperor at 34. When Britain leaves the EU in 2019, Macron will become the leader of its only member with nuclear weapons and a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council.

Trump Tweets

Congratulatory messages for Macron poured in from abroad. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was among the first to offer her congratulations. In a tweet, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said the result was a victory for "a strong, united Europe."

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations on what he called Macron's "big win" and said he looked forward to working with the new French leader. Macron has said he wants continued intelligence-sharing with the United States and cooperation at the United Nations, and he hopes to persuade Trump not to pull the U.S. out of a global accord on climate change.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama had previously endorsed Macron, whose speeches appealed to ideals of hope, change and unity.

Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, laced his welcome for Macron with a warning to the French, saying: "If he fails, in five years Mrs. Le Pen will be president and the European project will go to the dogs."

Macron's challenge in his five-year term will be to end years of high unemployment and sluggish growth, deal with the terrorist threat that has traumatized the country and, ultimately, restore faith in the political establishment. The euro's rise was muted as investors weighed the task ahead.

Voters even in heavily pro-Macron neighborhoods of Paris said Sunday that they felt more resigned than excited.

"On the one hand you have a far-right party that will take us straight to disaster," said Gilbert Cohen, a retired engineer. "On the other, you have the candidate who's the only reasonable choice we have."

Elsewhere in France, the mood was even more markedly downbeat. In Laon, a small and struggling city 90 miles north of Paris, many voters said their disenchantment had led them to Le Pen.

"We've had 50 years of rule from the left and the right," said Francis Morel, a bread maker who cast his ballot for Le Pen. "Nothing has changed."

But Sunday night at the Louvre, where Macron supporters gathered in what was once the seat of French kings, supporters were upbeat for their candidate's victory party.

Valentin Coutouly, a student who described himself as "European to the core," said the campaign had been a whirl of emotion, with anxiety setting in near the end.

"I think we were all afraid that Le Pen could actually win," he said.

But as the vote totals rolled in Sunday, Coutouly said, "I feel relieved."

