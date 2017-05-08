Good time for fight, says travel-ban foe

Tipped off by her Washington sources on Jan. 25 about an upcoming executive order blocking migrants and refugees from certain countries, Becca Heller fired off messages to her vast network of law students and pro bono lawyers:

Tell any clients who already have visas to board a plane for the United States. Get ready for the possibility that they will be detained upon landing.

When President Donald Trump signed the order two days later, thousands of lawyers flocked to airports in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and elsewhere. It was not so much a spontaneous reaction as it was the meticulous preparation of a lawyer now in the middle of one of Trump's biggest policy fights.

The nonprofit that Heller began eight years ago as a student organization at Yale Law School, one that has helped more than 3,000 refugees resettle in the United States, will try to continue its winning streak against the Trump administration today in a federal appellate courtroom in Virginia. The government is trying to overturn a lower-court victory by the organization that blocked the second version of Trump's travel ban, calling it an unconstitutional discrimination against Muslims.

After Trump's election, she said, "I started thinking increasingly in military terms, so I was like: 'What does it mean that we have an army of 2,000 lawyers who want to do stuff for refugees? What can we do with that?'"

That kind of talk, and her accomplishments, have turned Heller and her organization, the International Refugee Assistance Project, into heroes of Trump's opponents, celebrated by wealthy left-wing activists.

Bob Dylan's son Jesse is making a short film about the group's work. Saying he admired Heller's "chutzpah," Charles Bronfman, the Seagram heir and an executive whose organization had already given her a $100,000 prize, threw a fundraiser for her last month at his Fifth Avenue apartment.

All the attention has helped triple the International Refugee Assistance Project budget this year, to $6.5 million, she said. Heller draws a $90,000 salary.

Heller characterizes her work as apolitical, though Trump's supporters disagree.

Dale Wilcox is the executive director of the Immigration Reform Law Institute, which filed a brief supporting the government in the appellate case. He said that for groups like the refugee assistance project, "there can be no such thing as an immigration policy that puts the national interest first." He said they treated the immigration system "like a giant global welfare program."

To those critics, Heller says her role is to uphold the nation's tradition of responding to humanitarian crises. And to those who know her best, it is not surprising that Heller has caused the administration trouble.

In her senior year of high school, said Katherine Isokawa, a friend since middle school, Heller was voted "most likely to debate with a teacher." Now, "she's most likely to argue with the president."

The American Civil Liberties Union is handling the oral arguments today on behalf of the International Refugee Assistance Project, but Heller planned to attend the hearing.

"It's a really good time to be leading an army of lawyers on behalf of refugee rights," she said. "Expect a lot more lawsuits."

