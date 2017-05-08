• Michael Floyd, 18, a high school student in the Pearland Independent School District in Texas, won a seat on the district's School Board, beating an incumbent board member by more than 500 votes after arguing that the board needs to be more responsive to students and teachers.

• Ang Tshering, head of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, said the association plans to push for an upper age limit on people seeking to climb Mount Everest, in addition to the current lower limit of 16, after the death of an 85-year-old climber at a base camp on the mountain.

• Lucie Myslikova, a 16-year-old Czech Girl Scout who was captured in a viral photo confronting a neo-Nazi group, was the subject of threats on social media, police said, prompting authorities to take steps to ensure her safety, although they did not detail the steps.

• Sara Dykman is about 2,200 miles into a 10,000-mile bicycle trip that she began in March to trace the migration of monarch butterflies from Mexico to Canada and back, stopping along the way to urge people to plant more milkweed, on which the caterpillars feed, to bolster the butterfly's population.

• Greg Halderman, the former Sturgeon, Mo., police chief who was fired over what administrators said were allegations of alcohol abuse and verbal abuse, sued to get his job back, saying he was actually fired for refusing to do a background check on a black mayoral candidate.

• Arvind Kejriwal, an anti-corruption crusader and chief minister of India's Delhi state, faces calls for his resignation after a minister he fired over the weekend accused him of accepting $300,000 in cash as a bribe.

• David Vitek, a police officer in Greenfield, Wis., said a bar owner decided not to pursue charges after members of a group that skipped out on a $105 bar tab returned and paid up in response to the bar's warning on social media to "come back in and pay or prepare to be prosecuted."

• Chad Weber, a Florida wildlife official, said a 10-year-old girl suffered "puncture wounds" when an alligator bit her on the leg as she sat in the shallows of a lake near Orlando, but that he didn't think they were life-threatening.

• Nicole Andrew, who was burned on over 90 percent of her back when a propane heater set her shirt on fire, was awarded $1.4 million in a negligence lawsuit against the Connecticut Bible camp where she was burned.

