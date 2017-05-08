Kiosk at Little Rock's Park Plaza burglarized twice in 2-week span, police say

A kiosk at Little Rock’s Park Plaza has been burglarized twice in two weeks, according to authorities.

The owner of iMobile Smart Fix, in front of Victoria’s Secret on the mall’s second floor, said the business was broken into around 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

The burglar cut through a banner and crawled through a hole before finding the cash register and stealing $120, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Three of the surveillance camera’s wires were cut before the money was stolen; however, footage from the burglary was still available, officers noted.

Another burglary at the kiosk was reported two weeks before, in which the same burglar was observed on camera stealing from the business, the owner told police.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.