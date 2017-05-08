Police: 2 shootings reported in Little Rock on Monday night; 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

Two separate shootings were reported in Little Rock on Monday night, police say, leaving one person dead and one in serious condition.

According to dispatch records, police were called about a "subject down" in the 8300 block of Stanton Road shortly after 9:30 p.m.

At the scene, officials said a Hispanic man believed to be in his mid-20s was killed during a carjacking. He was shot in the torso, police said.

Authorities are searching for a brown Nissan Maxima in connection to the homicide, which is the city's 23rd of the year, and the second reported Monday.

A woman was also found fatally shot outside a home in the 2500 block of South Arch Street about 8 a.m.

About five minutes after the subject down call, police received word of a reported shooting in the 10500 block of West Markham Street, according to dispatch records.

Authorities said the victim was shot twice and is in serious condition.

No further information was available Monday night.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.